Dune: Part Three's Paul And Chani Story Teased By Director Denis Villeneuve

During the event, a reporter recalled Villeneuve saying that, in his adolescence, he'd worked up shot lists and illustrations for the "Dune" adaptation of his dreams. The filmmaker said none of these images will be seen in "Dune: Part Three," but he did discuss his affection for "Dune Messiah." Per Villeneuve, "It's a very dark book, beautiful book. And this time, it's all ... I will say this: It is one of my most personal films, if not my most personal film. So it's a film that is very close to me and very contemporary."

When asked to elaborate on this, Villeneuve had this to say:

"Because it tells the story, it's about the story of Paul and Chani, them struggling with their relationship, having the burden and incredible pressure from the world around them, and Paul having to find a way out of the cycle of violence. And there's something about the way their love endures time and the way their relationship evolves, that study on the relationship of both characters, that is very personal to me."

Villeneuve's first two "Dune" films are science fiction classics, so it's hard to imagine him whiffing on his farewell to the series. Performance-wise, this movie will ask a ton of Chalamet and Zendaya — particularly the latter, who could notch her first Academy Award nomination (for Best Actress) if she hits the mark. Judging from the just-released trailer for "Dune: Part Three," it's going to be emotionally fraught stuff, and I hate that I have to wait nine months to see it.