Cillian Murphy Could Have Lost His 28 Days Later Role To A Peaky Blinders Co-Star

Cillian Murphy doesn't always play sad characters, but he sure is great at portraying them when he does. With his piercing, soulful blue eyes, the actor has a talent for depicting inner turmoil, whether he's wrestling with the atomic horrors he's unleashed as J. Robert Oppenheimer in the blockbuster Best Picture Oscar-winning "Oppenheimer" or silently ruminating on the long-buried secrets of his childhood as Bill Furlong in the low-budget Irish drama "Small Things Like These."

You can probably trace that back to his breakout turn in 2002's "28 Days Later" as Jim. When Murphy's unsuspecting bicycle courier awakens from a coma in the film only to discover London transformed into a ghost town while he was out cold (sans those red-eyed, snarling folks infected with the zombie-like rage virus, naturally), you wholly believe Jim's as bewildered and terrified as any reasonable person would be in his shoes.

It's strange to think, then, that the part almost didn't go to the man behind Tommy Shelby from "Peaky Blinders." (Speaking of tormented characters.) When interviewed by Cinemablend to promote "28 Years Later," his 2025 sequel to "28 Days Later," director Danny Boyle confirmed that Murphy could have lost his "28 Days" role to his eventual "Peaky Blinders" co-star Tom Hardy. As the filmmaker explained, both Hardy and Orlando Bloom (who co-starred together in director Ridley Scott's 2001 war flick "Black Hawk Down" around that time) auditioned to play Jim at a point where, much like Murphy, neither was a huge name yet.

"We didn't have very much money, we thought 'We'll never be able to afford a bigger actor.' And we wanted newbies who just didn't know which way it would break with them," Boyle recalled. And while he made the right choice, one does wonder how things might've gone differently.