28 Years Later's Rage Virus Origin Explained

"28 Years Later" is, as most readers likely know, director Danny Boyle's 2025 sequel to his 2002 film "28 Days Later." One can also immediately see from that release date, though, that "28 Years Later" was not released 28 years after the latter movie. It seems that Boyle wanted to jump the gun a bit. This is a mere peccadillo, however, as all the "28" films to date have been critically praised and rattled the zombie movie genre. Just to be thorough: "28 Years Later" was the third entry in the series after "28 Days Later" and director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo's 2007 film "28 Weeks Later." Only recently, the sequel "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" (read /Film's review) hit theaters, although the disappointing box office performance of "The Bone Temple" has left the franchise's future in question.

The "28" films begin with the outbreak of what's known as the Rage Virus, which spreads very, very quickly through the human population of England. The progression of the virus has been very carefully documented in these movies. Infected victims, when exposed, almost immediately begin to spasm and wail in pain, screaming about a burning sensation. Their eyes subsequently hemorrhage, turning them red and bloodshot, after which they start to bleed out of their orifices. From there, the virus more or less wipes out their brain functions, forcing them into a state of perpetual, extreme anger. Then, after the victims become feral, they begin to chase after uninfected humans, killing them by any means necessary. In effect, they're zombies, albeit fast-moving ones.

And where did the virus come from? Its origins were partly explained in "28 Days Later," along with some ancillary, expanded-universe material. In short: The virus was the result of some viral tinkering at a primate research center in Cambridge.