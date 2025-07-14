How Tension On The Revenant Set Turned Into A Wrestling Match With Tom Hardy

Alejandro G. Iñárritu's "The Revenant" may have earned Leonardo DiCaprio that long-coveted Academy Award, but as the simple act of watching the movie quickly proves, filming it was clearly never easy. Every day on the "Revenant" set was a race against time thanks to the challenges brought by the cold, unforgiving major locations the movie was filmed in – not to mention the carefully choreographed action and the age-old challenge of losing the light before capturing the perfect shot.

Hugh Glass' (DiCaprio) quest to survive back to civilization and find the killer of his son Hawk (Forrest Goodluck), John S. Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy), is such a deeply uncomfortable trip that it's no surprise that whispers about on-set discontent and tension were swirling before the movie even premiered. While it's true that filming the movie was an ordeal, the long-standing rumor about things escalating to a point where Hardy physically fought Iñárritu isn't quite true. And while the actor previously confirmed to Entertainment Weekly (via Vanity Fair) that the two did very much have a small match of sorts, the key difference is that it was a brief bout of wrestling to release tension instead of a real, white-knuckled fight.