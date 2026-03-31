Apple TV Is Home To A Wonderfully Subversive Comedy That Still Needs Another Season
The premise of Alan Yang's and Matt Hubbard's TV series "Loot" couldn't be more timely. The show follows Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph), who was, until recently, married to a caddish tech billionaire, John (Adam Scott). At the start of the series, she catches John having an affair and divorces him, getting $87 billion in the break-up. Her sudden independence causes an existential crisis, as Molly now has to figure out who she is as a person.
Molly, however, is completely unused to dealing with the "real world," as she has been living in a bubble of extreme wealth for decades. She only knows how to think like a billionaire, which is to say she doesn't value the lives of people less wealthy than her. Indeed, she has an ego the size of Jupiter, and is only obsessed with comfort, fashion, and bizarre vanity treatments. (Her assistant likes to feed her dolphin collagen.)
Molly knows deep down, though, that she has to do good in the world, and decides she wants to re-engage with a charity she founded (and forgot about) years earlier. When she gets a call to come into the office, her response is "...I have an office?" It takes a team of employees (played by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, and Nat Faxon) to make sure Molly speaks like a human.
In a world where ignorant, out-of-touch, selfish billionaires are openly ruling the world according to their own unstable whims, "Loot" serves as a pointed and effective satire. To date, "Loot" has run for 30 episodes over three seasons, with its third running in the late months of 2025. As of this writing, there has been no official announcement of a season 4.
Loot may be one of the most important comedies of the 2020s
Maya Rudolph is, of course, preternaturally excellent on "Loot." She plays Molly like a "Saturday Night Live" character, an outlandish non-human with no actual social acumen whatsoever. She whines and screams, used to having people put up with her nonsense because she's rich. On "Loot," however, Molly doesn't seem like a slapstick avatar or unrealistic comedic cartoon so much as she does an actual billionaire. For the past decade, Americans have seen cockeyed billionaires reveal just how blisteringly ignorant they are — how self-aggrandizing, and how much they depend on fetid pools of social media fodder for their worldly information.
It's easy to see the parallels between John Novak and Molly, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.
Molly is the perfect sendup of the 2020s elite. She's also a grand wish fulfillment. We, as non-billionaires, look to her and see some glimmer of humanity inside. The wish is that the world's ultra-wealthy will someday actually bother to reflect on their place in the world, figure out that they don't need all that money, and start to give it back to the world. (Remember, though: If billionaires wanted to save the world, they would have already.)
The series has been well-received by critics, although the press seems to be paying less and less attention as it goes along. The first season of "Loot," which aired in 2022, received an 81% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 54 reviews. The second season, from 2024, wasn't as well-liked, with only a 67% approval rating, but that was based on only nine reviews. The 2025 season, meanwhile, holds a 100% approval, although only five critics reviewed it.
Whither season 4 of Loot?
A fourth season of "Loot" is still a question mark. /Film wrote last year that the show's third season was burning up the streaming charts, although it was still behind other Apple TV shows like "The Morning Show," "Slow Horses," and "Severance" (which, incidentally, stars "Loot" semi-regular Adam Scott). The third season of "Loot" was released just before the debut of Apple's largest hit series to date, Vince Gilligan's sci-fi show "Pluribus," so it's possible that "Loot," while popular, was pushed aside in the wave of "Pluribus" hype.
If "Loot" season 4 received a greenlight today, it would still take months to film, so it won't be coming anytime soon if it does happen. This is a pity, as the third season ended on a cliffhanger. The final episode saw Molly and her team rushing to John's wedding, as his new fiancee, an Italian debutante named Luciana (D'Arcy Carden) is actually a Delaware imposter named Kate. In the fallout surrounding the wedding (which I will leave for the reader to discover), Molly finds that two men are in love with her. A dim-bulb social media influencer named Maro (Zane Phillips) proposes to Molly, right when the man she was having a relationship with, Arthur (Faxon), also does so. Molly doesn't answer before the screen cuts to black.
The fourth season would presumably reveal whom she chose (if either). If the series is never picked up again, however, fans will have to satisfy themselves with headcanon. And it will always be possible to revisit the show's older episodes and have a hearty laugh at the expense of the billionaire class. Lord knows they deserve to be laughed at.