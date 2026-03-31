Apple TV Is Home To A Wonderfully Subversive Comedy That Still Needs Another Season

The premise of Alan Yang's and Matt Hubbard's TV series "Loot" couldn't be more timely. The show follows Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph), who was, until recently, married to a caddish tech billionaire, John (Adam Scott). At the start of the series, she catches John having an affair and divorces him, getting $87 billion in the break-up. Her sudden independence causes an existential crisis, as Molly now has to figure out who she is as a person.

Molly, however, is completely unused to dealing with the "real world," as she has been living in a bubble of extreme wealth for decades. She only knows how to think like a billionaire, which is to say she doesn't value the lives of people less wealthy than her. Indeed, she has an ego the size of Jupiter, and is only obsessed with comfort, fashion, and bizarre vanity treatments. (Her assistant likes to feed her dolphin collagen.)

Molly knows deep down, though, that she has to do good in the world, and decides she wants to re-engage with a charity she founded (and forgot about) years earlier. When she gets a call to come into the office, her response is "...I have an office?" It takes a team of employees (played by Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Ron Funches, and Nat Faxon) to make sure Molly speaks like a human.

In a world where ignorant, out-of-touch, selfish billionaires are openly ruling the world according to their own unstable whims, "Loot" serves as a pointed and effective satire. To date, "Loot" has run for 30 episodes over three seasons, with its third running in the late months of 2025. As of this writing, there has been no official announcement of a season 4.