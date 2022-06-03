Loot Trailer: Maya Rudolph Is A Billionaire Acting How All Billionaires Actually Should

Apple TV+ is continuing its star-studded comedy game with the new Maya Rudolph starring series "Loot," from Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang ("Little America," "Master of None," "Parks and Recreation") and Matt Hubbard ("30 Rock," "Forever," "Parks and Recreation"). The series sees Rudolph as billionaire Molly Novak, who lives a life that most of us could only dream of. She's a jet-setter who lives in a sprawling mansion, owns a gigayacht, and has spent the last two decades married to the man of her dreams (Adam Scott).

However, Molly's life is completely flipped on its head when she discovers that her husband has been having an affair with a much younger woman, she has a very public meltdown that destroys her reputation and makes her the perfect target for tabloid gossip. Now, plummeting toward rock bottom but armed with an $87 billion divorce settlement, Molly she decides to get involved with the charity foundation she forgot she owns, redeem her public image at the request of her foundation's figurehead Sofia Salinas (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), figure out who she truly is, and finally put her excessive wealth to good use.

It's as if real-life billionaire MacKenzie Scott was in a comedy series and the entire world wasn't already irreversibly damaged by her ex-husband. Now, that's a kind of escapism I can get behind!