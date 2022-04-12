Loot First Look: Maya Rudolph Stars In An Apple TV+ Workplace Comedy

Another new photo from the show, above, gives viewers the chance to meet straight-shooting charity head Sofia (Michaela Jaé Rodriguez) and accountant Arthur (Nat Faxon). Together, Molly's team aids her as she discovers new sides of herself in the wake of her ended relationship. To keep the "Ted Lasso" comparison going, she sounds like she's in a similar spot as that other Apple TV+ series' wealthy, recently dumped businesswoman, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham).

Ahead of any trailer or first footage, "Loot" still seems like a bit of an enigma on paper. Is it going to be a sweet series about Molly's path back to happiness? A satire about the cluelessness of the massively wealthy and the limitations of nonprofits? Both? Despite the tonal ambiguity of the official synopsis, "Loot" seems like a project worth getting on board with, simply because Rudolph is involved. The ever-funny comedian not only stars in the series, but also executive produces–alongside Natasha Lyonne, no less!

The show's cast also nudges it towards the category of must-see TV. Rodriguez is fresh off her groundbreaking, much-lauded run on FX's "Pose," and it sounds like she gets a pretty significant role here as the leader of a foundation Molly didn't even realize she owned. Booster, Funches, and Faxon all have strong comedic backgrounds, with the latter most recently appearing as The Swede on HBO Max's "Our Flag Means Death."

"Loot" is created, written, and executive produced by "Master of None" co-creator Alan Yang and "Parks and Recreation" writer-producer Matt Hubbard. Danielle Renfrew Behrens and Dave Becky round out the production team. This is the second collaboration between Yang and Apple TV+, as the outlet is also home to his anthology series "Little America."

"Loot" will debut with a three-episode premiere on Apple TV+ on June 24, 2022.