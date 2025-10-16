This Apple TV Comedy Is Dominating Streaming Charts After The Debut Of Its Third Season

The premise of Alan Yang's and Matt Hubbard's comedy series "Loot" is amusing, but also relevant to our times. Maya Rudolph plays Molly Wells, a woman who was, until recently, married to a smarmy tech billionaire named John Novak (Adam Scott). Molly divorced John when he had an affair, and she let herself loose in the world with an $87 billion fortune of her own. Molly has been so wealthy for so long; however, she has lost sight of the way ordinary people operate and communicate. Indeed, Molly had become something of a sociopath while living with John, blinded by her wealth. Now an independent woman, Molly feels she needs to reconnect with her humanity, and restarts a moribund charity she once ran. The show follows Molly as she comedically tries to be a normal person again (and frequently fails).

The third season of "Loot" debuted on Apple TV on October 15, 2025, and it's already burning up the charts. As of this writing, it is the third most popular show on the service. It's still behind big Apple hits like "Slow Horses" and "The Morning Show." Apple TV, recall, is the streaming service for grownups, churning out multiple well-funded prestige shows for mature audiences. "Loot" co-star Adam Scott also stars on the service's ultra-popular "Severance," a dystopian sci-fi show about memory-erasing brain chips.

He only occasionally appears in "Loot," although the show's first season ended with a bombshell. Molly and John, despite their mutual animosity and shared inability to be human, fell into bed together. Season 2 dealt with the fallout of that decision and ended with Molly nearly joining a bizarre cult-like billionaire enclave and nearly admitting her romantic feelings toward Arthur (Nat Faxon), who has been having a will-they-won't-they flirtation throughout the series.