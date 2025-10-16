This Apple TV Comedy Is Dominating Streaming Charts After The Debut Of Its Third Season
The premise of Alan Yang's and Matt Hubbard's comedy series "Loot" is amusing, but also relevant to our times. Maya Rudolph plays Molly Wells, a woman who was, until recently, married to a smarmy tech billionaire named John Novak (Adam Scott). Molly divorced John when he had an affair, and she let herself loose in the world with an $87 billion fortune of her own. Molly has been so wealthy for so long; however, she has lost sight of the way ordinary people operate and communicate. Indeed, Molly had become something of a sociopath while living with John, blinded by her wealth. Now an independent woman, Molly feels she needs to reconnect with her humanity, and restarts a moribund charity she once ran. The show follows Molly as she comedically tries to be a normal person again (and frequently fails).
The third season of "Loot" debuted on Apple TV on October 15, 2025, and it's already burning up the charts. As of this writing, it is the third most popular show on the service. It's still behind big Apple hits like "Slow Horses" and "The Morning Show." Apple TV, recall, is the streaming service for grownups, churning out multiple well-funded prestige shows for mature audiences. "Loot" co-star Adam Scott also stars on the service's ultra-popular "Severance," a dystopian sci-fi show about memory-erasing brain chips.
He only occasionally appears in "Loot," although the show's first season ended with a bombshell. Molly and John, despite their mutual animosity and shared inability to be human, fell into bed together. Season 2 dealt with the fallout of that decision and ended with Molly nearly joining a bizarre cult-like billionaire enclave and nearly admitting her romantic feelings toward Arthur (Nat Faxon), who has been having a will-they-won't-they flirtation throughout the series.
Loot is back and it's more popular than ever
"Loot" hasn't been sweeping major awards the same way a lot of its Apple peers have. Apple Studios was famously the first streaming service to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards with the win of "CODA" in 2021. Two years later, two Apple movies — Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" — were nominated for a collective 14 Oscars, and marked the second time the studio got a Best Picture nomination. Back in June, Apple TV shows were famously nominated for a total of 81 Emmys, with "Severance" and "The Studio" leading the charge. Both shows won several awards, and will continue to barn-burn for the foreseeable future.
"Loot," to repeat, isn't an awards bonanza, but its place so high on the Apple TV charts indicates that it, like its many network peers, will continue to grow. Apple TV can definitely be considered one of the victors in the Streaming Wars. Of course, it helps that a multibillion-dollar computer company backs it up.
Maya Rudolph is exceptional on "Loot," but her character does illustrate something salient about modern politics. In a world that is being increasingly run by billionaires, it's important to examine, even in a comedic fashion, what their twisted psychology may be. Many of the billionaires in question are either funding the current presidential administration, working for it, or manipulating media companies to make sure the president is chuffed. A TV series about a ditzy billionaire trying to reconnect with her humanity may just be the fantasy we need right now. "Loot" points out that some of the billionaires might have hearts deep inside their chests.