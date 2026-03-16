A Beloved Studio Ghibli Anime Classic Returned To The Top 10 At The Box Office

Anime has proved to be a force to be reckoned with at the box office in recent years, and there are few names in the world of anime that mean more to people than Studio Ghibli. To that end, even though most of the focus over the weekend was on the Oscars, including the sharp and heartfelt monologue by host Conan O'Brien, fans made a point to see "Kiki's Delivery Service" on the biggest screen possible as well.

Director Hayao Miyazaki's 1989 classic was re-released in IMAX over the weekend, in 4K no less, on 249 screens in the U.S. Despite the low screen count, the movie pulled in $1.1 million, coming in at ninth on the charts domestically just behind another re-release, namely "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze" ($1.4 million). Colleen Hoover's "Reminders of Him" cemented the author as a juggernaut, leading the pack of new releases with $18.2 million).

Even so, "Kiki's Delivery Service" had the third-best per-screen average of any movie on the charts this weekend. The re-release proved to be a win for IMAX and a win for distributor GKIDS, which has really made a name for itself in the anime space of late. Specialty programming such as this helped bolster what could have been a down weekend for theaters.

"Kiki's Delivery Service" follows 13-year-old Kiki as she moves to a seaside town with her talking cat, Jiji, to spend a year alone as part of her village's tradition for witches in training. After learning to control her broomstick, Kiki starts up a flying courier service, becoming a staple of the community. But when she begins questioning herself and loses her magic abilities, Kiki must overcome her insecurities to get her powers back.