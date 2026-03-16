Conan O'Brien Oscars 2026 Monologue Review: Some Sharp Jabs And A Heartfelt Call For Hope

Conan O'Brien did a pretty great job of hosting the Oscars in 2025, but he stepped it up a notch for 2026. His opening monologue took a few jabs at conservatives, warning people that "some jokes might get political" but that there was an "alternative Oscars" hosted by Kid Rock, referencing the alternative Super Bowl halftime show created for those who couldn't handle Bad Bunny's Spanish-language brilliance. He also took a jab at those in the Epstein Files, noting that while there were no British best actor or actress nominees, they also "arrested their pedophiles."

Though Conan is best known for his acerbic wit and committing to the bit even when it's detrimental to his health (seriously, his "Hot Ones" episode nearly broke the format), he took a moment during the monologue to get serious, saying:

"Tonight is an international event. If I can be serious for just a moment, everyone watching right now around the world is all too aware that these are very chaotic, frightening times. [...] Every film we salute is the product of thousands of people speaking different languages working hard to make something of beauty. We pay tribute tonight, not just to film, but to the ideals of global artistry, collaboration, patience, resilience and that rarest of qualities today — optimism. So let us please celebrate. Not because we think all is well, but because we work and hope for better."

By getting heartfelt for a second, O'Brien helped remind us what matters most: not the awards, not even the movies, but the way art can connect us all. He's a phenomenal host, and hopefully the Academy keeps bringing him back for hosting duties as long as he wants.