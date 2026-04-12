Why Batman: The Animated Series Was Canceled After Three Seasons

"Batman: The Animated Series" never had a conclusive series finale, even as it kept getting second chances. The series was so widely acclaimed that it went beyond the syndication standard 65 episode order for cartoons.

After the initial 65-episode run from 1992-1993, a 20-episode second season — running from 1994 to 1995 — concluded with "Batgirl Returns." That episode, featuring little of Batman himself, stars Catwoman (Adrienne Barbeau) teaming up with Barbara Gordon/Batgirl (Melissa Gilbert).

While "Batman" season 2 was the last set of episodes produced for Fox Kids, the series wasn't done yet. Two years later, in 1997, the sequel "The New Batman Adventures" premiered on Kids' WB. Batgirl graduated from a rare guest character to the main cast, while Dick Grayson (Loren Lester), the original Robin, had become Nightwing. Orphaned Tim Drake (Mathew Valencia) stepped up as the new Boy Wonder. Kids' WB was also more permissive about the show's content than Fox Kids, as evidenced when they allowed pyromaniac villain Firefly to appear.

Despite a tweaked art style and character designs, "New Batman Adventures" had largely the same cast and crew. (Batgirl was recast with Tara Strong, while Jeffrey Combs took over as The Scarecrow.) As such, it is widely considered a season 3 of "Batman: The Animated Series" and generally packaged with the former show on streaming services. But "New Batman Adventures" ran only 24 episodes because WB wanted a new kind of Batman in the vein of the hit "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

Speaking to Vulture, "Batman" crew members, like co-creator Bruce Timm and writer/producer Paul Dini, discussed how this demand led to "New Batman Adventures" being canceled in favor of a new show: "Batman Beyond," their best effort at making WB head Jamie Kellner's request for a teenage Batman work.