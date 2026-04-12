Pluribus Creator Vince Gilligan's Comedy Procedural Was Canceled Way Too Soon

Vince Gilligan is a man of many talents. His "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" are stellar anti-hero narratives, while the relatively recent "Pluribus" features a more dangerous protagonist than Walter White (but not in the way you think). As a screenwriter, Gilligan has also dabbled in various genres, including a Dennis Quaid-led dark fantasy movie that deserves a second look. But if we solely focus on his contributions to television, Gilligan co-created a brilliant comedy-drama with David Shore ("House") that was well-liked by critics on release. While Gilligan had written the script for "Battle Creek" in 2003, it became a CBS cop show in 2015, when the filmmaker was busy with the initial seasons of "Better Call Saul." With Bryan Singer ("The Usual Suspects") helming the engrossing pilot, we have a show that manages to impress despite not breaking any genre molds or tropes.

The premise is rather simple. Detective Russ Agnew (Dean Winters) is frustrated with the shortage of funds in his department and the run-down police equipment everyone is forced to use. Just as he's about to give up hope, FBI Special Agent Milt Chamberlain (Josh Duhamel) comes to the rescue with the plan to open a resident agency. Fortunately, his arrival coincides with a double homicide connected to the local meth trade. Chamberlain's presence is a welcome one, as he brings state-of-the-art equipment and a by-the-book approach along with him, but Agnew's time-tested intuition proves to be fundamental to solving the unfolding case. That said, there's only one issue, and it's a major one. Agnew and Chamberlain do not jive with each other at all, which is why they constantly undermine each other's methods .

Unfortunately, "Battle Creek" was canceled after one 13-episode season. Let's dive into what made it's short-lived procedural so compelling.