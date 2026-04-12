Pluribus Creator Vince Gilligan's Comedy Procedural Was Canceled Way Too Soon
Vince Gilligan is a man of many talents. His "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" are stellar anti-hero narratives, while the relatively recent "Pluribus" features a more dangerous protagonist than Walter White (but not in the way you think). As a screenwriter, Gilligan has also dabbled in various genres, including a Dennis Quaid-led dark fantasy movie that deserves a second look. But if we solely focus on his contributions to television, Gilligan co-created a brilliant comedy-drama with David Shore ("House") that was well-liked by critics on release. While Gilligan had written the script for "Battle Creek" in 2003, it became a CBS cop show in 2015, when the filmmaker was busy with the initial seasons of "Better Call Saul." With Bryan Singer ("The Usual Suspects") helming the engrossing pilot, we have a show that manages to impress despite not breaking any genre molds or tropes.
The premise is rather simple. Detective Russ Agnew (Dean Winters) is frustrated with the shortage of funds in his department and the run-down police equipment everyone is forced to use. Just as he's about to give up hope, FBI Special Agent Milt Chamberlain (Josh Duhamel) comes to the rescue with the plan to open a resident agency. Fortunately, his arrival coincides with a double homicide connected to the local meth trade. Chamberlain's presence is a welcome one, as he brings state-of-the-art equipment and a by-the-book approach along with him, but Agnew's time-tested intuition proves to be fundamental to solving the unfolding case. That said, there's only one issue, and it's a major one. Agnew and Chamberlain do not jive with each other at all, which is why they constantly undermine each other's methods .
Unfortunately, "Battle Creek" was canceled after one 13-episode season. Let's dive into what made it's short-lived procedural so compelling.
Battle Creek's strong cast makes this Vince Gilligan procedural compelling
Spoilers for "Battle Creek" ahead.
The uneasy alliance between Agnew and Chamberlain is the primary draw of "Battle Creek," but the show also endears itself with clever usage of dark humor and a refreshing willingness to explore bleaker subject matter. Some of the characters exhibit a natural quirkiness that blends well with the worldbuilding at large, even though the show follows a standard case-of-the-week formula. This blend between a paint-by-numbers approach and the tendency to indulge in eccentricity works in favor of "Battle Creek," which makes great use of its talented cast to build complexity.
For example, neither Agnew nor Chamberlain is likable in the traditional sense of the term, as their dynamic is rooted in challenging and belittling the other. This lends to a charged chemistry that allows two different kinds of cops to solve confounding cases together. Agnew and Chamberlain don't even want to make amends, as they're too busy with score-keeping and one-upmanship. Even so, this is exactly why it's easier to sympathize with Agnew, as his resentment towards Chamberlain is contextualized through his own insecurities. A cynical, offbeat cop like Agnew doesn't appreciate someone as well-liked and accomplished as Chamberlain waltzing over to his department and snatching the limelight without warning. This paints Agnew as someone worth rooting for, even though it's easy enough to appreciate the skills that Chamberlain brings to the table.
It is a shame that "Battle Creek" got canceled prematurely, as an additional season might've helped flesh out the intriguing core duo and the odd shenanigans that take place in Battle Creek, Michigan. This show might not be impressive for those who've already experienced the best that procedurals have to offer, but it is a must-watch for every Gilligan enthusiast.