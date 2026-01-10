Pluribus' Creator Vince Gilligan Wrote A Dark Fantasy Movie That Deserves A Second Look

Vince Gilligan's "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" excel in illustrating what makes an anti-hero tick. This exploration isn't skin-deep, as Gilligan explores morality as a complex alignment that morphs over time. His latest offering, "Pluribus," also positions a dangerous protagonist who compels us to root for her despite her idiosyncrasies. This Apple TV series tackles the alien invasion trope in the most delightfully bonkers way, forcing us to re-evaluate the merits (and dangers) of the collective consciousness. While Gilligan had lent his stellar writing talents to a string of popular projects over the years (including "The X-Files"), he wrote a lesser-known, critically panned movie that might be worth a revisit. The film in question is 1993's "Wilder Napalm."

It is worth mentioning that Gilligan wrote the script for the film fresh out of college, and that it allowed him to move on to more worthwhile projects down the line. Not everything in "Wilder Napalm" works, even though it is the earliest example of Gilligan's ability to merge disparate tonal elements and take inspired narrative swings. For instance, when you think of a romantic comedy involving a love triangle, the term "pyrokinetic" doesn't exactly come to mind. Well, "Wilder Napalm" presents brothers Wallace (Dennis Quaid) and Wilder (Arliss Howard) as pyrokinetics from the get-go, who grow estranged after a traumatic childhood incident. This might sound interesting on paper, but Glenn Gordon Caron's film has a hard time justifying its own gimmick.

That said, it would be unwise to judge a film by its public perception alone. "Wilder Napalm" is for those who love whimsy and are able to appreciate silly character quirks in a film that isn't a conventional genre-blend. It is also genuinely funny, indicative of Gilligan's penchant for humor in stories where a lot goes wrong at once.