A Major Peaky Blinders Character Will Return In Netflix's Sequel Series [Exclusive]
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man."
When the smoke clears at the end of "The Immortal Man," viewers know full well that this is the end of the line for Cillian Murphy's acclaimed run as Tommy Shelby ... but that's not the last gasp of the "Peaky Blinders" franchise. Original show creator and writer Steven Knight has played coy about the exact plot specifics of the "Peaky Blinders" sequel series to come, which will include two additional seasons and focus on a "new generation of Shelbys." Beyond that, it's anyone's guess.
It's clear that this was done strategically to preserve the surprises in store during "The Immortal Man," but Knight is now opening up (relatively speaking, at least) and shedding a little more light on how "Peaky Blinders" stands to continue this saga beyond the reign of the late, great Tommy Shelby. When the credits roll on the spin-off film, Tommy's closest remaining friends, family, and allies solemnly attend his funeral — including, most notably, his son Duke (Barry Keoghan) and Duke's aunt Kaulo (Rebecca Ferguson).
Naturally, this provides a suggestion that one (or both) of these characters may be set up to reappear in the next entry in the "Peaky Blinders" franchise, which is currently in the middle of production. We now have it straight from Knight himself, who confirmed to /Film in a recent interview that this will be the case. When asked directly if Keoghan and/or Ferguson will return for the show, he carefully revealed:
"The son character [Duke, played by Barry Keoghan] will feature in what goes forward. So, it's a continuation of the Shelby family story, really."
Will Barry Keoghan's Duke pick up Tommy Shelby's torch in the Peaky Blinders sequel series?
With the King of Small Heath, Birmingham, officially dead, it appears to be time for the prince to step up in his place. So much of "The Immortal Man" is concerned with the idea of legacy and the state of this gang of outlaws in a post-Tommy Shelby world, so it makes quite a lot of sense for any continuation to focus on the spin-off film's most significant addition: Barry Keoghan's Duke. While he starts "The Immortal Man" in an antagonistic role, forcing his estranged father out of retirement in an attempt to set his affairs straight, Duke ends it on good terms with Tommy.
Does this mean that Keoghan is fully cemented as the new lead of "Peaky Blinders" moving forward? Well, maybe. If you notice, Steven Knight is careful to frame his return in very specific terms — that he "will feature" in the rest of the story. That could mean anything from a cameo in the sequel series premiere to help kick things off or a bona fide starring role that firmly establishes him as the heir to the Peaky Blinders organization — it's simply too soon to tell. The fact that Knight doesn't mention Rebecca Ferguson's Kaulo would seem to suggest that she won't be part of the action, but that also remains to be seen.
For now, at least we know that Duke will return in some form or another in the "Peaky Blinders" sequel series. If his father's adventures are anything to go by, the son should be in for quite a ride. In the meantime, "The Immortal Man" is streaming on Netflix, along with all six seasons of "Peaky Blinders."