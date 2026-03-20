A Major Peaky Blinders Character Will Return In Netflix's Sequel Series [Exclusive]

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man."

When the smoke clears at the end of "The Immortal Man," viewers know full well that this is the end of the line for Cillian Murphy's acclaimed run as Tommy Shelby ... but that's not the last gasp of the "Peaky Blinders" franchise. Original show creator and writer Steven Knight has played coy about the exact plot specifics of the "Peaky Blinders" sequel series to come, which will include two additional seasons and focus on a "new generation of Shelbys." Beyond that, it's anyone's guess.

It's clear that this was done strategically to preserve the surprises in store during "The Immortal Man," but Knight is now opening up (relatively speaking, at least) and shedding a little more light on how "Peaky Blinders" stands to continue this saga beyond the reign of the late, great Tommy Shelby. When the credits roll on the spin-off film, Tommy's closest remaining friends, family, and allies solemnly attend his funeral — including, most notably, his son Duke (Barry Keoghan) and Duke's aunt Kaulo (Rebecca Ferguson).

Naturally, this provides a suggestion that one (or both) of these characters may be set up to reappear in the next entry in the "Peaky Blinders" franchise, which is currently in the middle of production. We now have it straight from Knight himself, who confirmed to /Film in a recent interview that this will be the case. When asked directly if Keoghan and/or Ferguson will return for the show, he carefully revealed: