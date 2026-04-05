Grimm Reboot Movie: Everything We Know So Far
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It may not get talked about quite as much as other popular shows from the 2010s, but "Grimm" had a sizable, loyal audience. That audience helped make the NBC fantasy series based on "Grimm's Fairy Tales" run for six seasons and 123 episodes, a feat few episodes in the modern era can claim. And even though the show's been off the air for the better part of a decade, it may not be over just yet.
In January 2025, Deadline reported that a "Grimm" movie was in the works for Peacock. Though there weren't too many details available at the, it sounded like it could be similar to "Deadwood: The Movie," which was a fond farewell to a great show. But is this movie going to be a farewell? Or is it going to be the start of a whole new era?
The series centered on Portland detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) who is descended from a long line of warriors known as Grimms. He defends the city from magical creatures known as Wesen, which are part human and part animal. They're essentially the basis for what we commonly call werewolves.
So, what's going on with the movie? What can fans of the series expect from it? Will it be welcoming to new viewers? We're going to go over everything we currently know about the "Grimm" movie reboot. Let's get into it.
The Grimm movie was billed as a reboot
Not much has been revealed since the original reports of the "Grimm" movie entering development. However, it was billed as a reboot, suggesting that it's going to change things up, rather than being a direct continuation. Peacock made three "Psych" movies with the possibility of "Psych 4" in the cards, but those were all directly in the same universe as the show. This movie, however, may be a little different.
"It is believed to have ties to the series for diehard fans but could also be easily accessed by new viewers not familiar with the original mythology as it introduces new mythology and characters," the original Deadline report noted.
That being the case, this sounds more like a legacy sequel, bringing back some familiar characters to mix it up with new characters, opening things up to a new generation. Sort of like "Jurassic World," one of the most successful legacy sequels ever. Obviously, we're not talking about a multi-billion-dollar motion picture franchise, but the core idea remains the same. Something old, something new, the best of both worlds, if executed correctly.
That's often easier said than done but if the idea is to tee up more than just a single movie, it makes sense to make something that could appeal to new viewers as well.
Who is writing the Grimm movie reboot?
Josh Berman is said to be writing the currently untitled "Grimm" movie for Peacock. Berman is known for his work as a producer on "CSI" as well as being a consulting producer on six of the 12 seasons of "Bones." He also created the series "Drop Dead Diva," which aired for six seasons.
Precise plot details have not been revealed, so it's unclear what Berman's take on the material is. As of this writing, he's not talked about it publicly. It's all very much shrouded in mystery for the time being. Whether that's by design or just because the creative team doesn't feel the time is right is unclear.
Berman is also set to executive produce the movie along with the original series' creative team, including co-creators David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf. Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner are also set to return as executive producers. There's no word yet on who will wind up in the director's chair. Norberto Barba directed 17 episodes of the show — the most by any single director. That would make him a logical choice. Terrence O'Hara also directed 13 episodes. Greenwalt did direct the series finale. Perhaps he would want to step behind the camera again.
What does the cast think of a Grimm reboot?
What does the cast of the show think of this "Grimm" movie reboot? Not too many of them have weighed in on the matter publicly. However, Elizabeth Tulloch, who played Nick's girlfriend Juliette Silverton, before playing Even in the latter seasons of the show, has shared some insight. Tulloch also played Lois Lane in "Superman & Lois" before it was canceled after season 4.
In an August 2025 interview with TVLine, Tulloch revealed that she's aware of the project's existence and knows that David Giuntoli has met with the creative team. Here's what she had to say about it at the time:
"I know there's a script being written, and I know that David [Giuntoli] met with them. I don't think they would do a reboot or a spinoff or whatever [if] it's going to be without David's involvement."
"It's pretty exciting," Tulloch added of the continued love for the show. "A lot of people are sort of finding 'Grimm.' We did 123 episodes, and it has like 90% on Rotten Tomatoes still." As for whether or not Tulloch would return as Juliette? "I think it would depend on the script, what their vision is for the character" she said at the time.
It sounds like Tulloch is open to coming back, as is Giuntoli. Beyond that, just about everything else is up in the air.
Will the movie lead to a new Grimm TV show?
The big question for fans of "Grimm" is whether this movie would be more of a one-and-done item, or if it could open the door for more adventures in the future. What we know for sure is that a female-lead "Grimm" spin-off series was in development as of 2018. By all appearances, that is no longer moving forward. However, something different may be on the horizon, if all goes well.
In a separate interview with Popverse In September 2025, Elizabeth Tulloch revealed that, so far as she's heard, if the movie is successful, it would lead to a new "Grimm" TV series as well. Here's what she had to say:
"There is a writer who's working on a reboot right now. I don't know what that means. I don't know if it's going to go or not. All I've heard is that it would initially be a movie and then if the movie works, it would it would be a series. David's the only one who's met with the writer. I've had email conversations with him, but David's the only one who actually sat down and met with him."
The problem is that Peacock has been losing billions of dollars for years now. Does the streamer believe that this "Grimm" movie and a possible sequel series would bring more value to the streamer? Or would this be too much investment for not enough payoff? These are the questions that must be asked in the ever-changing streaming landscape. It's also why official developments regarding the movie have been few and far between.
When will the Grimm movie come out?
As of this writing, there are no details regarding a possible release date for the "Grimm" reboot movie. All that has been said is that a script is in the works and that some meetings have taken place. Unless anything has changed in the last few months, it's still pretty far off from becoming a reality.
If Peacock decided that they wanted to make this happen ASAP, they could potentially get cameras rolling before the end of 2026. That would mean, at the very earliest, we would be looking at a 2027 release for the movie. That's most speculative, though. Until some more concrete updates are provided, it's difficult to say when to expect this franchise to return.
You can grab "Grimm: The Complete Series" on Blu-ray or DVD from Amazon.