Grimm Reboot Movie: Everything We Know So Far

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It may not get talked about quite as much as other popular shows from the 2010s, but "Grimm" had a sizable, loyal audience. That audience helped make the NBC fantasy series based on "Grimm's Fairy Tales" run for six seasons and 123 episodes, a feat few episodes in the modern era can claim. And even though the show's been off the air for the better part of a decade, it may not be over just yet.

In January 2025, Deadline reported that a "Grimm" movie was in the works for Peacock. Though there weren't too many details available at the, it sounded like it could be similar to "Deadwood: The Movie," which was a fond farewell to a great show. But is this movie going to be a farewell? Or is it going to be the start of a whole new era?

The series centered on Portland detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) who is descended from a long line of warriors known as Grimms. He defends the city from magical creatures known as Wesen, which are part human and part animal. They're essentially the basis for what we commonly call werewolves.

So, what's going on with the movie? What can fans of the series expect from it? Will it be welcoming to new viewers? We're going to go over everything we currently know about the "Grimm" movie reboot. Let's get into it.