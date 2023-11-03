Superman & Lois Is Ending With Season 4 – Here's Why It Was Canceled

"Superman & Lois" is set to take flight just one more time on The CW, as executive producers and co-showrunners Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing have revealed that the show's upcoming fourth season will officially be its last. The series' end may be disappointing for fans of the Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-led series, but it's been anticipated for a while: The CW's scripted slate has been slowly but surely decimated beginning before the network's controlling interest was sold to Nexstar in fall 2022, and "Superman & Lois" was one of the last remaining pre-acquisition shows that hadn't gotten the ax yet.

In a press release announcing the show's end, Helbing and Fletcher thanked the cast and crew of the series while also teasing a major arc that will carry the show through to its conclusion in 2024. "While we're sad to say goodbye to 'Superman & Lois' at the end of Season Four, we're grateful for the time we've had with our amazing cast, crew, VFX teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers," the co-showrunners wrote. They continued, "Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that's what was created – on and off screen."

After thanking Berlanti Productions, DC, WB, The CW, and all the fans at home, Helbing and Fletcher revealed that season 4 will feature a face-off against infamous supervillain Lex Luthor.