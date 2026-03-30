All 3 David Fincher And Brad Pitt Movies Ranked

It's pretty common for directors to have favorite actors who they work with repeatedly and vice-versa, but one of the more unusual director-actor pairings in recent cinema history is director David Fincher and actor Brad Pitt. Fincher is notoriously meticulous and detail-driven, while Pitt seems relatively easy-going and free-wheeling by comparison, yet the two work fabulously together. Fincher and Pitt have since reunited for the upcoming "The Adventures of Cliff Booth" (a "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" spin-off film about Pitt's eponymous character), which led us to wonder: Which Fincher-Pitt film is the best of the best?

After first collaborating on the 1995 serial killer film "Se7en," Fincher and Pitt developed a killer working relationship and friendship, going on to make the movies "Fight Club" and "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" as well. Heck, Fincher and Pitt even have regular movie nights together, which sort of cements their cinema nerd bromance. (That's not to mention all the abandoned projects they nearly joined forces on, including a "World War Z" sequel.)

It can be a little tricky to rank Fincher and Pitt's three movies to date because they're all good in some way, and each has had a tangible impact on pop culture. With that out of the way, here are my picks for the best of their collaborations, ranked. Just don't sic the space monkeys on me.