Harry Potter: Sirius Black's Family Tree Explained

The wizarding world of "Harry Potter" created by original series author Joanne "J.K." Rowling is quite vast, and a major divide amongst magical families in this particular part of the world — England and Scotland, specifically — has to do with the "purity" of their bloodlines. So what of the House of Black, an ancient and particularly, uh, "pure" magical family with the motto "toujours pur," which, in French, means "the most pure?" They're pretty hard-line about all of this, as you can imagine ... except for Sirius Black.

This major "Harry Potter" character and godfather to the titular boy wizard (portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe in the films) is the "black" sheep of his family, so to speak ... and when we first meet him on the big screen in the third movie "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," he's an alleged convict on the run (and played by Gary Oldman). In both the books and movies, Sirius is initially introduced as an antagonist, only for readers and audiences to discover — decades-old spoiler alert! — that Sirius didn't betray Harry's parents to the Dark Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes). That was actually the work of another longtime Potter family friend, Peter Pettigrew (Timothy Spall), but it sends Sirius into hiding and ostensibly leaves the Black family line in tatters. (James Potter, Sirius, Peter, and their friend Remus Lupin, played by David Thewlis, were all members of the Marauders, a group whose full storyline was cut from the films.)

So what of that Black family line? How far back into wizarding history does it go, and does it continue even after — another decades-old spoiler alert! — Sirius meets an untimely end in the fifth book and film "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix?" Allow me to break it all down.