Why Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Kills Off A Main Character Off-Screen [Exclusive]

In the bleak midwinter ... this article contains spoilers for "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man."

For the most part, there are no happy endings in the world of "Peaky Blinders." Part of that is due to the nature of the job, of course. In early 1900s Birmingham, you can't exactly look forward to a long and prosperous life while frequently engaging in turf wars, skirmishes with the IRA, and even taking on fascists in Parliament. On the other hand, it's simply not in the nature of most of these characters. For someone like Cillian Murphy's PTSD-ridden Tommy Shelby, a man who was literally in the trenches experiencing the worst horrors that World War I had to offer, happiness was never in the cards.

The same goes for Tommy's compatriots, some of whom end up paying the ultimate price during the satisfying epilogue that is "The Immortal Man." The surprise killing of Tommy's sister Ada (Sophie Rundle) will go down as one of the spin-off movie's biggest twists, but a later reveal goes even further than that. We find out early on that Tommy's other surviving sibling, Paul Anderson's Arthur Shelby, had passed away two years prior to the events of the film. What we don't fully grasp, however, is what exactly went down in those hazy memories that we occasionally flash back to throughout the story. Once Tommy finally fills in the blanks for us, though, the truth is almost worse than anything we could've imagined.

The shocker that Tommy is responsible for murdering Arthur with his own bare hands in a drunken rage doesn't go down easily, nor should it. But as "Peaky Blinders" creator and credited "Immortal Man" writer Steven Knight told /Film in an interview, it was wholly necessary to put Tommy down a very dark path.