Peaky Blinders Got A Letter From A Real War Vet About Tommy Shelby

Look beyond the flashes of cathartic violence, the numerous double-dealing and betrayals (almost all of them involving a certain Alfie Solomons, naturally), and the relentless quest for power featured throughout every season of "Peaky Blinders," and it's plain to see that the entire BBC series boils down to a very simple and straightforward concept. At its heart, the arc of Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby is about a man who has been completely unable to come to terms with the trauma inflicted upon him during wartime. Much of the early seasons of the hit show focuses on the crime lord's PTSD-caused flashbacks to his time serving as a tunneler for the British army in World War I. Although he and his regiment saved countless lives, his horrific near-death experiences left him a shell of the man he used to be ... and, in effect, every single one of his actions throughout the series stems from this one event.

For a global phenomenon that requires as much attention to detail as "Peaky Blinders" does (even if certain depictions take some artistic license from historical fact), it should come as no surprise that the same holds true for Tommy's most sensitive personality trait. In an interview with Virgin Media conducted prior to the season 6 premiere, creator Steven Knight revealed just how much effort the creative team put into portraying the Shelby patriarch's awfully traumatized behavior — and the validation they received along the way. As Knight explained:

"I did some research with Jason Statham on a film called 'Hummingbird,' where he played a traumatized veteran from Afghanistan. I spent some time with Royal Marines and other combat veterans who were suffering and learned quite a bit about it, about how it manifests itself."

That said, Knight's preparation differed slightly from his actors.