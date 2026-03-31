Landman's Demi Moore Missed Out On One Of The Biggest Blockbusters Of All Time

Demi Moore stars in the hit Taylor Sheridan series "Landman" as Cami Miller, the eventual owner of the oil company M-Tex. It's a great high-profile gig for Moore following her wholly committed performance in the goopy body horror movie "The Substance" (for which she received an Oscar nomination).

Moore, of course, has been a superstar for decades, having risen quickly to fame back in the 1980s after starring in dramas like "St. Elmo's Fire," comedies like "One Crazy Summer," and rom-coms like "About Last Night..." In 1990, she starred in her biggest hit to date, the supernatural romance film "Ghost," right when she was in the middle of her highly-publicized relationship with fellow superstar Bruce Willis. There was a time that one couldn't turn their head without seeing a photo of Moore. The fact that she's still appearing in giant hits is a testament to her A-lister resilience and charm in the Hollywood system. And her talent, of course.

Moore's first notable role, after a few TV cameos, was a regular gig on "General Hospital" when she was only about 19 years old. At about that same time, she appeared in "Parasite," a 3D monster flick directed by B-movie luminary Charles Band. She continued her rapid ascent from there, showing up in "St. Elmo's Fire" just a few years later.

She might have risen even more quickly, though, had Moore nailed her audition for director Tony Scott's wildly successful 1986 military actioner "Top Gun." Speaking with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show in 2019 (via The Independent), the actor revealed that she had auditioned to play Charlie, the role that ultimately went to Kelly McGillis. Sadly, as Moore admitted, she kind of blew it.