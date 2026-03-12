James Gunn's Superman Sequel Will Feature Another Major DC Superhero (And You'll Meet Him Soon)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Lanterns" actor Aaron Pierre will be in James Gunn's upcoming "Superman" sequel, "Man of Tomorrow." The upcoming film isn't due in theaters until July 9, 2027, however, so fans have a while to wait. As many DC Comics fans will be able to tell you, Gunn's film will actually be the fourth feature in a new, expansive interconnected superhero universe called the DC Universe, or DCU. "Superman" was the first, and "Supergirl" (out on June 26, 2026) will be the second. The third, "Clayface," is based on a lesser-known "Batman" villain and is intended to hit theaters this October.

"Man of Tomorrow" will follow up with Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), and will see evil shenanigans from the ultra-intelligent supervillain Brainiac (Lars Eidinger). The film will also see the return of Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Jimmy Olsen (Skylar Gisondo), and the best character from the first movie, Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio).

Pierre will be playing John Stewart, known to DC fans as one of the many Green Lanterns. The character was introduced in comics back in 1971, and he has played a prominent part of DC Comics and other ancillary media ever since; John Stewart has been seen in animated form plenty of times. Aaron Pierre, the tough-as-nails star of "Rebel Ridge," is a great choice to play the hero.

Pierre will debut his iteration of the character in Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King's upcoming TV series "Lanterns," slated to hit HBO in August of 2026, proving that, yes, the TV shows in the DCU will directly interact with its movies. One can watch the trailer for "Lanterns" on /Film.