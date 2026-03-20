The Immortal Man Includes A Perfect Tribute To A Beloved Peaky Blinders Character

Spoiler warning: Read no further if you haven't yet watched "The Immortal Man," by order of the Peaky Blinders.

As viewers fire up "The Immortal Man" on Netflix, their elation at the next (but not final) chapter of the story may be tempered by the noticeable lack of some key "Peaky Blinders" characters missing from action this time around. Tommy Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) estranged wife Lizzie (Natasha O'Keeffe) went her separate ways in season 6 of the show, as did Harry Kirton's Finn. That extends to other familiar faces like Tom Hardy's Alfie Solomons, Paul Anderson's Arthur Shelby (although the character technically does appear in shadowy flashbacks), and even Tommy's late love Grace (Annabelle Wallis), who has continually haunted our main protagonist as a ghost throughout the series.

Writer and series creator Steven Knight opted not to bring these characters back for the spin-off film, and for good reason, but he did make room for one beloved figure in particular. The late, great actor Helen McCrory quickly turned the Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray into a fan-favorite over the last several years. Tragically, her passing in 2021 was a heartbreaking blow to the entire cast and crew, and Knight decided to write Aunt Polly out of the show altogether for the final season. Her presence continues to linger wherever Tommy goes, however, and that proves to be the case in "The Immortal Man," as well.

In perhaps the movie's most pleasant surprise, Aunt Polly finds a way to affect the events of "The Immortal Man." An off-screen premonition from years ago turns out to be significant for Tommy's well-being, allowing him to gain the upper hand on certain untrustworthy allies. In the process, this becomes a bittersweet tribute to both Polly and Helen McCrory.