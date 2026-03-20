The Immortal Man Includes A Perfect Tribute To A Beloved Peaky Blinders Character
Spoiler warning: Read no further if you haven't yet watched "The Immortal Man," by order of the Peaky Blinders.
As viewers fire up "The Immortal Man" on Netflix, their elation at the next (but not final) chapter of the story may be tempered by the noticeable lack of some key "Peaky Blinders" characters missing from action this time around. Tommy Shelby's (Cillian Murphy) estranged wife Lizzie (Natasha O'Keeffe) went her separate ways in season 6 of the show, as did Harry Kirton's Finn. That extends to other familiar faces like Tom Hardy's Alfie Solomons, Paul Anderson's Arthur Shelby (although the character technically does appear in shadowy flashbacks), and even Tommy's late love Grace (Annabelle Wallis), who has continually haunted our main protagonist as a ghost throughout the series.
Writer and series creator Steven Knight opted not to bring these characters back for the spin-off film, and for good reason, but he did make room for one beloved figure in particular. The late, great actor Helen McCrory quickly turned the Shelby family matriarch Polly Gray into a fan-favorite over the last several years. Tragically, her passing in 2021 was a heartbreaking blow to the entire cast and crew, and Knight decided to write Aunt Polly out of the show altogether for the final season. Her presence continues to linger wherever Tommy goes, however, and that proves to be the case in "The Immortal Man," as well.
In perhaps the movie's most pleasant surprise, Aunt Polly finds a way to affect the events of "The Immortal Man." An off-screen premonition from years ago turns out to be significant for Tommy's well-being, allowing him to gain the upper hand on certain untrustworthy allies. In the process, this becomes a bittersweet tribute to both Polly and Helen McCrory.
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man brings Polly Gray back from the dead -- in a manner of speaking
If some "Peaky Blinders" characters cast longer shadows than others, then Polly Gray cast the longest one of all. The fierce and protective Shelby leader spent five full seasons of the show as the lone voice of reason behind much of Tommy Shelby's machinations. Alternately a fighter, a mother, and a frequent spiritualist, Aunt Polly never allowed herself to be defined by any one of these labels. When actor Helen McCrory passed away after a bout with cancer, she left a gaping hole in the series that nobody could even hope to fill. But, with one last chance to bid her farewell, writer Steven Knight and director Tom Harper found a way to make her an integral part of "The Immortal Man."
In Romani culture, death doesn't always have to be the end — that's one lesson that serves Tommy quite well throughout the story. "The Immortal Man" provides a satisfying epilogue to his arc by forcing him to reckon with the consequences of his past actions. One involves his decision to "abandon" his son Duke (Barry Keoghan), which in turn forces Duke's aunt Kaulo (Rebecca Ferguson) to get involved and drag Tommy back into the fight. Of course, the pair end up having somewhat suspicious motives, largely having to do with putting a bullet to Tommy's head so that Duke can properly ascend.
But, in a neat twist, Kaulo's association with a symbolic blackbird gives Tommy the upper hand. As revealed late in the movie, he'd previously been forewarned by Polly about a blackbird leading to his death. From the moment Kaulo arrived, he'd remained on alert and wary of her reappearance. Polly's still helping Tommy, even from beyond the grave.
Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight explains the Polly Gray tribute in The Immortal Man
Of course, there's always two sides of a coin: how viewers interpret a given moment or scene, and how the filmmakers interpreted that very same thing. Not surprisingly, this is a case where we all appear to be on the exact same page regarding the importance and legacy of Helen McCrory as Polly Gray. During a recent press junket, I was able to interview "Peaky Blinders" creator and writer Steven Knight and ask him directly about what he intended for Polly's unexpected final moment in the film.
According to Knight, this was "absolutely" meant as a tribute to by far one of the best and most beloved figures in the entire franchise:
"She was so great — such a good actor, great person, such a loss. And I just wanted her to be present in spirit, if you will. And it's her premonition, her prediction, so you know from the beginning that Tommy Shelby was aware of what this was all about."
Of course, that premonition comes at the expense of Rebecca Ferguson's Kaulo — another Romani medium with a knack for knowing things that she couldn't possibly know otherwise. Her supernatural gifts don't help her here, although she and Duke still manage to escape the carnage unscathed and live to see another day. In another timeline, it's easy to imagine both her and Polly getting along fabulously. Instead, Knight cleverly positions them on opposite sides during Tommy Shelby's last act. When "Peaky Blinders" continues in future seasons, let's hope we haven't seen the last of Kaulo just yet.
"Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" is now streaming on Netflix.