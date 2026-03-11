How Rachel Zegler Really Feels About The Snow White Casting Backlash

Remember when Disney's live-action version of "Snow White" came out in 2025 and completely flopped, and everybody rushed to blame star Rachel Zegler? Well, the actor is finally speaking out about how all of that felt.

Let's be honest about a few things first, though. It wasn't Zegler's fault that "Snow White" flopped ... and it certainly wasn't because she stuck up for her political beliefs online. (For what it's worth, it's also really funny that the movie's mega-producer, Marc Platt, apparently high-tailed it across the U.S. to yell at her about posting said beliefs, and Zegler, admirably, stuck to her friggin' guns.) In a profile for Harper's Bazaar UK, Zegler, speaking to Frances Hedges, said she didn't need to apologize or earn redemption ("You have to have actually done something wrong in order to be redeemed"), but that the backlash did, admittedly, shock her. As she told Hedges of the experience:

"I've said what I feel, and that will always be a testament to my core beliefs as a human. That's where I stand. You live and you learn, and there's a caution that comes with that. There's an understanding that the temptation to speak doesn't always mean that it must be done, and that there are a lot of opportunities to make more meaningful change than a tweet."

That's a fair stance, but still, Zegler said she might have done one thing differently. "If I'd been able to predict everything that would come my way, the threats to my safety, I would have just thrown my phone into the ocean," she admitted. "I think any sane person would have." Also fair!