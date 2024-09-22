Every Rachel Zegler Movie, Ranked Worst To Best

Arguably the second-best film in the entire franchise of "The Hunger Games" film adaptations, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is hands-down the best Rachel Zegler movie to date. As District 12 representative Lucy Gray Baird, Zegler steals every second she's on screen, especially when she gets to sing. Not only did Zegler record all of her singing live on set, but she also finally had a challenging role that gave her a chance to prove that she's more than just a beautiful voice. The main focus of the film is on a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), years before he would grow into the tyrannical leader we'd see played by Donald Sutherland in the "Hunger Games" films. He serves as the mentor for District 12, and for a short while, it seems as if Lucy Gray Baird has the potential to help him correct his course and become a better person. But since this is a prequel, we know that we're marching toward an inevitability, so it's best to focus on hoping Lucy Gray Baird makes it out alive.

Just as Jennifer Lawrence did in the original films, Zegler delivers a performance that screams "MOVIE STAR" from moment one. We see her character through the eyes of Coriolanus Snow, so instead of getting to know her from her own perspective, we see her as he sees her — which is to say, as a sensation. Her imperfect Southern accent is full of charm, likely the amalgamation of growing up in a family of traveling performers. Zegler yet again outshines her male counterpart, but Blyth at least provides emotional bursts of charisma for Zegler to bounce off of. Because we're seeing her through Snow's perspective, there's so much subtle work happening behind her affable conversations and warm smile. Is this how she genuinely feels, or is this a survival tactic? We never quite know, which only adds to the power of the performance.