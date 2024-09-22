Every Rachel Zegler Movie, Ranked Worst To Best
Every day brings yet another voice asking the question, "Where have all the movie stars gone?" Well, if you ask this writer — me, I'm the writer — there are movie stars all around us if we just accept that they've got the goods and treat them as such. One of the youngest additions to the "movie star" canon as far as I'm concerned is Rachel Zegler, who has already proven herself to be a bonafide superstar with only a handful of film performances to her credit. Not to be parasocial or anything, but the internet is super weird about Rachel Zegler, so much so that I defended her during /Film's Hottest Movie Takes list. The reason being? I think she's one of the most promising young talents currently working today and if we really want to "bring back" movie stars, we need to foster that talent to want to continue being a part of Hollywood.
Later this year, Zegler will star in both Kyle Mooney's "Y2K" (read /Film's review here) and the Netflix animated film "Spellbound," before transforming into the live-action version of Snow White for Disney. But until then, Zegler has three major motion pictures worth highlighting, so I've ranked her three films available to the public and will be adding more titles to this list as her career continues on. Happy Hunger Games, and may the odds be ever in your favor.
3. Shazam! Fury of the Gods
I doubt Rachel Zegler would be upset that "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is ranked last on this list, considering she famously admitted to the press that she only signed onto the project because she "needed a job." Granted, as much as fans would love to imagine that every actor is intently invested in each project they perform in on a personal level, the reality is that acting is their job and sometimes a role is just a way to pay the bills. "Fury of the Gods" was only Zegler's second-ever film, but alas, it is also one of the biggest box office bombs in superhero history.
Zegler played Anthea, one of the Hesperides. She has the ability to manipulate reality (not unlike Doctor Strange), and initially disguises herself as a human named Anne and becomes Freddy Freeman's love interest ... even though he's 17 and she's somewhere around 6,000 years old. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is a fine enough superhero film, but one of the downsides of the oversaturation of supes isn't just that audiences are a bit fatigued by the culture of tights and capes, but that the bar has been set astronomically high for these types of films. A serviceable superhero film just doesn't cut it anymore.
2. West Side Story
Not many people get to boast that their debut feature was playing the ingénue in a big-budget adaptation of one of the greatest musicals ever written with one of the greatest directors who ever lived, but that's exactly what Rachel Zegler got to do with "West Side Story." Stephen Spielberg's adaptation of the classic musical needed the perfect Maria, and that's exactly what he found when Zegler responded to his open casting call and won the role from over 30,000 applicants for the part. She also won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress — Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, becoming the first actress of Colombian descent to win in the category (as well as the youngest winner at only 20 years old). It's the role that jumpstarted her career, and served as one of the strongest debut performances of all time.
As fantastic as "West Side Story" is and as phenomenal of a job as Zegler brings to the screen, the romantic leads of Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria are historically the least interesting roles in the story in favor of Riff (Mike Faist) and Anita (Ariana DeBose) — the latter role having earned both DeBose and Rita Moreno, who played the character in the 1961 "West Side Story," the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Spielberg's film is a visual triumph and the changes he and writer Tony Kushner made to the original script were welcome improvements, but Zegler performing circles around Elgort really sucks the life out of Tony and Maria's arc. It can be debated that "West Side Story" is the best movie Zegler has ever been in, but as far as the best Rachel Zegler movie is concerned ... she needs a scene partner that can match her prowess.
1. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Arguably the second-best film in the entire franchise of "The Hunger Games" film adaptations, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" is hands-down the best Rachel Zegler movie to date. As District 12 representative Lucy Gray Baird, Zegler steals every second she's on screen, especially when she gets to sing. Not only did Zegler record all of her singing live on set, but she also finally had a challenging role that gave her a chance to prove that she's more than just a beautiful voice. The main focus of the film is on a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), years before he would grow into the tyrannical leader we'd see played by Donald Sutherland in the "Hunger Games" films. He serves as the mentor for District 12, and for a short while, it seems as if Lucy Gray Baird has the potential to help him correct his course and become a better person. But since this is a prequel, we know that we're marching toward an inevitability, so it's best to focus on hoping Lucy Gray Baird makes it out alive.
Just as Jennifer Lawrence did in the original films, Zegler delivers a performance that screams "MOVIE STAR" from moment one. We see her character through the eyes of Coriolanus Snow, so instead of getting to know her from her own perspective, we see her as he sees her — which is to say, as a sensation. Her imperfect Southern accent is full of charm, likely the amalgamation of growing up in a family of traveling performers. Zegler yet again outshines her male counterpart, but Blyth at least provides emotional bursts of charisma for Zegler to bounce off of. Because we're seeing her through Snow's perspective, there's so much subtle work happening behind her affable conversations and warm smile. Is this how she genuinely feels, or is this a survival tactic? We never quite know, which only adds to the power of the performance.