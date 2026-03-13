This Pitt Season 2 Storyline Brings One Character's Journey Full Circle

Spoilers ahead for "The Pitt" season 2, episode 10, "4:00 P.M."

It's a massive understatement to say things don't go well for Patrick Ball's resident Dr. Frank Langdon on season 1 of "The Pitt." I'll circle back and go over all that, but before I get there, here's some good news for Langdon: Season 2 of the Emmy-winning medical drama not only lets Langdon return to work and attempt to atone for his sins, but it brings one part of his journey as a physician full circle in a genuinely lovely way.

Throughout the debut season of "The Pitt," it seems, for a while, like Langdon is basically the golden child of this fictional Pittsburgh emergency department ... especially because he counts Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (star and executive producer Noah Wyle, who picked up an Emmy of his own for his performance) as a mentor and close friend. That all comes crumbling down when Langdon is caught stealing drugs from the hospital — fracturing his relationship with Robby — and has to confess that he grapples with addiction, but before that, we also definitely get the sense that Langdon thinks highly of himself and his level of experience. That's what makes it particularly awesome when Dr. Mel King (neurodivergent actor Taylor Dearden, who made her life experiences a part of her character so that she wouldn't become a caricature) teaches Langdon how to treat a neurodivergent patient.

That's what comes full circle for Langdon in season 2. Not only does he treat Mel after she's unexpectedly injured during her ER shift, but he also treats Mel's sister Becca (Tal Anderson), who is autistic and lives in a care facility. With both patients, Langdon is careful, kind, and caring ... and it's clear that he learned a lot from Mel.