One Piece Season 2's Depiction Of Mr. 3 Already Has Us Excited For Future Seasons

Spoilers for Netflix's "One Piece" season 2 and Eiichiro Oda's source material ahead.

Eiichiro Oda's ongoing "One Piece" manga is a sprawling saga, and its anime adaptation is similarly lengthy, so much so that some of its filler episodes can be skipped entirely. In contrast, Netflix's live-action "One Piece" series adopts a faster pace to counteract the limitations of the medium, given how challenging it is to bring Oda's fantastical (and, often, bizarre) work to life. Just consider season 2, episodes 4 and 5, which adapt the manga's Little Garden Arc to take the Straw Hat pirates to the prehistoric island of Little Garden. With the threat of Baroque Works' Miss All Sunday (Lera Abova) looming over Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and his crew, their adventure takes an especially dangerous turn once the sinister Mr. 3 (David Dastmalchian) shows up.

The disorienting tropical forest of Little Garden scatters the group from the get-go. Miss Wednesday (Charithra Chandran), who reveals herself to be Princess Nefertari Vivi, even comes across some plant-eating dinosaurs (!) with Luffy. Meanwhile, Sanji (Taz Skylar) and Zoro (Mackenyu) are stuck having to battle a vicious dinosaur, while Nami (Emily Rudd) and Usopp (Jacob Gibson) encounter a friendly giant named Brogy (Brendan Murray). Amidst all this chaos, we glimpse a house completely made of wax, which is revealed to be Mr. 3's lair. The immediate impression is creepy, as Mr. 3 has an obsession with covering living people in wax and turning them into "works of art." This is different from how Baroque Works assassins Mr. 5 (Camrus Johnson) and Miss Valentine (Jazzara Jaslyn) work, as they also arrive on the island with the intent to kill the Straw Hats on sight.

Dastmalchian's Mr. 3 is easily the best aspect of these dual episodes. Here's why.