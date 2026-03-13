Katee Sackhoff Refuses To Watch The Original Battlestar Galactica For A Harsh Reason

It's a well-known phenomenon that many actors can't stand to watch themselves on screen. While the usual reasons for this involve their own personal harsh criticisms of themselves and their work, there's another equally valid reason for not wishing to watch things they've been in. Simply put, their memories of doing the work, being on set, and inhabiting their character are strong enough that the end product feels a little redundant to them.

Then again, it's always possible for such an actor to change their minds, especially when a good chunk of time has passed by, and they have enough distance from their past selves. That seems to be the exact case with "Battlestar Galactica" and actress Katee Sackhoff, who played Captain Kara "Starbuck" Thrace on the series. As of last month, she and her husband began watching the show, which will be her first time seeing it through.

One might assume that Sackhoff will be comparing the 2003-09 version of the series she was in to the original 1978-79 "Battlestar Galactica." After all, it's generally thought of as standard practice these days for actors appearing in a remake/reboot/reimagining to take a look at what's come before. The '00s were a different era, however, as evidenced by a 2007 interview Sackhoff gave Esquire, in which she admitted she couldn't stand watching the original '70s show. According to her comments, the reason for this had little to do with the bulk of the series itself and a lot to do with one particular element. Namely, Sackhoff found the cutesy sidekick named Muffit (a dog-like creature called a Daggit) too ridiculous to bear.