Shout! Factory Acquires Rights To '80s Sitcom ALF, Will Expand The Property In Ways Nobody Asked For

Alright, kids, gather around grandma now and let me weave you a tale about an era of film and television that was surprisingly puppet-dominant. There were, of course, the forever series like "Sesame Street" and "The Muppets," the kind of programs where the IP is legally not allowed to die lest it break the hearts of millions. And there were the slightly weirder off-shoots, like "Fraggle Rock," or the more fantastical stories like "The NeverEnding Story" and its terrifying cousin "The Dark Crystal." And then, there was "ALF," the chronicle of an intergalactic hell beast that slaughtered animals for fun and ruined the lives of a nice suburban family.

We thought we had stopped him and his kind when his show was canceled in 1990 (and when it was maybe going to be rebooted a few years ago), but the entertainment company Shout! Factory has done the unspeakable. They have lifted the curse and breathed life into "ALF." They have undone the secret bindings, removed the old magic, and soon he will be free. Living and breathing and invading your television set. You can't run, you can't hide, there is nothing but "ALF."