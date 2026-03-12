It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Almost Had A Much Shorter, Much Worse Title

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" holds a very particular record in the annals of TV history. It has produced more seasons than any scripted, live-action, American comedy series. Back in 2020, /Film reported that "It's Always Sunny" surpassed "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" as TV's longest-running live-action sitcom, but that was just in terms of its sheer number of seasons. As of this writing, "It's Always Sunny" has lasted for 178 episodes over the course of 17 seasons. That's definitely impressive, but it's worth noting that "Ozzie and Harriet" had longer seasons overall, running for 435 episodes over only 14 seasons. "It's Always Sunny" is not TV's longest-running sitcom.

Comparing the two shows, however, is utterly hilarious. "Ozzie and Harriet" was a show notorious for how clean-cut and square it was, while "It's Always Sunny" is about the worst human beings to ever draw air. Charlie, Dennis, Ronald, Deandra, and Frank (played by Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob Mac, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito, respectively) are seemingly incapable of having thoughts outside of their basest, cruelest instincts, and spend every episode fecklessly hurting others, each other, and themselves in vague attempts to succeed.

The title of the series is, of course, ironic. For one, I'm pretty sure it rains in Philadelphia, but more so, the characters' lives are the opposite of sunny. They are essentially villains who don't know they're villains. They're all just a bunch of jerks.

Indeed, in Kimberly Potts' history book "It's (Almost) Always Sunny in Philadelphia: How Three Friends Spent $200 to Create the Longest-Running Live-Action Sitcom in History and Help Build a Network," it was written that the show's original title was merely "Jerks." That's definitely to-the-point, but it's a lot less evocative than the ironic "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."