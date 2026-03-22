Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Starred In A 2018 Zombie Movie That Flew Under Everyone's Radar

Alan Ritchson is known for playing the unstoppable action hero Jack Reacher, but his pre-"Reacher" filmography is well worth diving into, as it includes multiple overlooked gems. The 2018 horror comedy "Office Uprising" is one example. While the film isn't exactly an underseen masterpiece, it is worth a look for Ritchson fans as it showcases a side of the actor that we don't often get to see.

When you take a closer look at his career, Ritchson is remarkably prolific. Now that he's been catapulted to a new level of fame with his Prime Video series, we can surely expect to see him branching out into more areas, making his directorial debut, writing his own projects, and starring in more varied roles. Except, he's already done all of that. In fact, he did it all before "Reacher" debuted and started breaking Prime Video records.

Prior to "Reacher," Ritchson was the secret lead of a blockbuster fantasy movie. He also appeared in an overlooked MMA film called "Above the Shadows" and even made several appearances on "American Idol." What's more, Ritchson made his directorial debut in 2021 with "Dark Web: Cicada 3301," all of which is to say that his pre-"Reacher" canon is rich and varied. If none of that piques your interest, how about an overlooked zombie comedy that saw the actor at peak intensity?