Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Introduces The Funniest Character From The Anime

This episode contains spoilers for "One Piece" season 2, episode 6.

"One Piece" is one of the best-selling comic series ever, tied with "Superman," and it has one of the coolest, weirdest, worlds in all of manga and anime. Creator Eiichiro Oda is a big cartoon fan, and it shows. The world of "One Piece" is ridiculous, full of fantastical creatures, powers, and places. This is a story with an entire story arc modeled after a "Scooby-Doo" adventure, and another after classic Disney "Silly Symphony" animated shorts.

That's what makes the Netflix live-action adaptation such a surprise. It would be very easy for the streamer to go the way of comic book movie executives in the early 2000s and shy away from anything too comic book-y or too anime for this adaptation. In order to maximize universal appeal and capture interest from non-anime viewers, this version of "One Piece" could have, say, skipped the guy who has guns hidden in his wig, or the random side character whose hair is in the shape of a coat hanger. But "One Piece" is not only faithful to Oda's original manga, it embraces even the most ridiculous and over the top elements of it. Netflix's "One Piece" already passed its hardest challenge by bringing in the talking reindeer doctor, Chopper, this season.

Indeed, season 2 of "One Piece" doubles down on the cartoonishness of the first season. We get giants, dinosaurs, an enormous goldfish, character actor David Dastmalchian playing a man with wax powers, and the saddest whale you've ever met. But as funny and ridiculous as all that is, it pales in comparison to the funniest character in season 2 of "One Piece," who's also the funniest character in the anime.

All hail King Taco.