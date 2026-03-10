Russell Crowe's 2025 Historical Drama That Was Snubbed At The Oscars Is Streaming On Netflix
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
"Nuremberg," a historical drama that was snubbed at this year's Oscars, is finding new life on Netflix. The World War II era drama stars Russell Crowe ("Gladiator," "The Pope's Exorcist") in one of his most acclaimed roles in years and hails from writer/director James Vanderbilt, the scribe behind the last three "Scream" movies (including the box office hit that is "Scream 7"). Indeed, the film has both an impressive pedigree and rich material to work with, so much so that it seems like the kind of thing the Academy would've fallen in love with. All the same, it was left out in the cold this awards season.
Adapted from the book "The Nazi and the Psychiatrist" by Jack El-Hai, "Nuremberg" is in third place among Netflix's top 10 movies streaming in the U.S. at the time of writing, right behind the Alan Ritchson-led "War Machine" and last year's blockbuster smash "Jurassic World Rebirth" (per FlixPatrol). Its official synopsis reads as follows:
The Allies, led by the unyielding chief prosecutor, Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon), have the task of ensuring the Nazi regime answers for the unveiled horrors of the Holocaust while a U.S. Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) is locked in a dramatic psychological duel with former Reichsmarschall Herman Göring (Russell Crowe).
The film's star-studded cast also includes Leo Woodall ("The White Lotus"), John Slattery ("Spotlight"), Colin Hanks ("Nobody 2"), Wrenn Schmidt ("For All Mankind"), and Richard E. Grant ("Saltburn"). In short, this movie had a lot going for it, including two Oscar-winners front and center. Crowe, of course, won an Oscar for playing Maximus Decimus Meridius in "Gladiator" (a role that nearly went to another actor), while Rami Malek took home a statue for his work as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody."
Nuremberg was met with a great deal of acclaim
"Nuremberg" was met with a great deal of acclaim, both from critics and audiences alike. It currently holds a decent 71% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes but a stellar 95% audience rating. The movie also did pretty well at the box office, taking in $57 million worldwide against a reported $10 million budget. Not that the 2026 Best Picture Oscar nominees were all big hits or anything like that, but commercial success never hurts with these sorts of things.
All the same, when it came time to reveal the Oscar nominees, this movie was nowhere to be found. There were plenty of bad Oscar snubs in 2026, but there was a chorus of people who believed that Crowe was due for his first nomination in a long time. He was nominated for Best Actor three years in a row between 2000 and 2002 for "The Insider," "Gladiator," and "A Beautiful Mind." He also starred in the Best Picture winner two years in a row, as both "Gladiator" and "A Beautiful Mind" won the night's top prize.
That was an incredible run, and Crowe has worked steadily since, but he's never been nominated since. This felt like a good opportunity to get him back on the Academy's radar, too. War movies have always been like chum in the water for Oscar voters, as are biopics. In that way, this felt like it should have been on the radar more than it was.
Awards aren't everything. This movie offered up Crowe's most acclaimed performance in quite some time ,and for that reason, people are catching up with it now that it's easy to watch from the comfort of their home.
You can also grab "Nuremberg" on Blu-ray or DVD from Amazon.