Russell Crowe's 2025 Historical Drama That Was Snubbed At The Oscars Is Streaming On Netflix

"Nuremberg," a historical drama that was snubbed at this year's Oscars, is finding new life on Netflix. The World War II era drama stars Russell Crowe ("Gladiator," "The Pope's Exorcist") in one of his most acclaimed roles in years and hails from writer/director James Vanderbilt, the scribe behind the last three "Scream" movies (including the box office hit that is "Scream 7"). Indeed, the film has both an impressive pedigree and rich material to work with, so much so that it seems like the kind of thing the Academy would've fallen in love with. All the same, it was left out in the cold this awards season.

Adapted from the book "The Nazi and the Psychiatrist" by Jack El-Hai, "Nuremberg" is in third place among Netflix's top 10 movies streaming in the U.S. at the time of writing, right behind the Alan Ritchson-led "War Machine" and last year's blockbuster smash "Jurassic World Rebirth" (per FlixPatrol). Its official synopsis reads as follows:

The Allies, led by the unyielding chief prosecutor, Robert H. Jackson (Michael Shannon), have the task of ensuring the Nazi regime answers for the unveiled horrors of the Holocaust while a U.S. Army psychiatrist (Rami Malek) is locked in a dramatic psychological duel with former Reichsmarschall Herman Göring (Russell Crowe).

The film's star-studded cast also includes Leo Woodall ("The White Lotus"), John Slattery ("Spotlight"), Colin Hanks ("Nobody 2"), Wrenn Schmidt ("For All Mankind"), and Richard E. Grant ("Saltburn"). In short, this movie had a lot going for it, including two Oscar-winners front and center. Crowe, of course, won an Oscar for playing Maximus Decimus Meridius in "Gladiator" (a role that nearly went to another actor), while Rami Malek took home a statue for his work as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody."