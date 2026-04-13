Ron Perlman Starred In This Forgotten TV Adaptation Of A Classic Western Movie

This all began with the release of Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai" back in 1954. That film was about a beleaguered and impoverished village in late-16th-century Japan that's besieged by bandits. The villagers know the bandits are going to invade as soon as the harvest season is over, giving them only a short time to prepare. With no money, the villagers travel into the city, hoping to find several samurai-for-hire that will agree to defend their village for food as payment. They only manage to assemble a team of seven ragtag samurai, all desperate for work, and not necessarily the most skilled fighters. Despite this, the seven samurai manage to put their heads down and get the job done.

Kurosawa's premise of "gathering a small, dedicated group of misfits to defend the village" soon became widespread, and has turned up in multiple movies, TV shows, and other adaptations, all of varying genres. Most notably, in 1960, director John Sturges transposed the "Seven Samurai" premise to the Old West, making the genre-defining Western "The Magnificent Seven," an action-packed film starring multiple huge stars, including Yul Brynner, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, Robert Vaughn, James Coburn, Brad Dexter, and Horst Buchholtz. It was a giant hit, spawning several sequels and remakes of its own. Most recently, readers may recall Antoine Fuqua's 2016 remake that starred Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Fewer readers may recall that "The Magnificent Seven" was adapted for television in 1998. The TV series ran on CBS, and lasted for two brief seasons (of nine episodes and 13 episodes, respectively). The series featured the same characters as the 1960 movie, played by new actors. "Terminator" veteran Michael Biehn played the lead character, and eventual "Hellboy" star Ron Perlman was a regular.