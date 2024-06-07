A Classic From Director Akira Kurosawa Is Getting The Theatrical Re-Release It Deserves

Few feats in filmmaking are rarer that churning out a string of classics within the span of a few years. It's the cineaste equivalent of, I dunno, whatever sports metaphor you deem fit to slot in here. (Apologies, I'm just not a sportsball person!) John McTiernan did it by delivering "Predator," "Die Hard," and "The Hunt for Red October" back-to-back-to-back, while Francis Ford Coppola did him one better by helming "The Godfather," "The Conversation," and "The Godfather Part II" within the span of two years before returning five years later with "Apocalypse Now." But for my money, fews runs can match that of Akira Kurosawa in the '50s, a time in which the Japanese legend gifted us with "Rashōmon," "Ikiru," "Seven Samurai," "Throne of Blood," and "The Hidden Fortress," all before the decade was over.

Now, in the latest bid to boost 2024's sagging box office with an exciting theatrical re-release, Janus Films is celebrating "Seven Samurai" turning 70 this year by bringing the Toho Company's 4K restoration of Kurosawa's epic historical adventure back to the big screen. This particular restoration, having only just barely screened at this year's Cannes Film Festival, will premiere at New York's Film Forum on Friday, July 5 before showing at the American Cinematheque's Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles on the following Sunday. It will kick off a semi-wide rollout the following week at L.A.'s Laemmle Royal, although you can get a sneak peek by checking out the trailer seen above.