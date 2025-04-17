Steve McQueen's Genre-Defining Western Is Streaming For Free

At the outset of the 1960s, the United States felt poised for its greatest decade yet or armageddon. The Soviet Union's launch of the Earth satellite Sputnik in 1957 had placed many Americans on edge. How had the Russkies beaten the most prosperous country on the planet into space, and what were our leaders doing to counteract this disaster? This led to one of the most contentious and closest Presidential elections in U.S. history, which found Democrat John F. Kennedy narrowly prevailing over Republican Richard M. Nixon. Many were hopeful that the country was in the right, aspirational hands; almost just as many were convinced we'd consigned the country to certain doom.

In times like these, people used to go to their local movie theater to escape the fresh hell of the outside world. They'd line for any entertainment that promised some kind of catharsis. Romances, comedies, romantic comedies, horror flicks, Elvis Presley ... basically all of the genres we're still gobbling up today. And there wasn't a more reliable genre than the Western. These rugged tales of America pursuing its manifest destiny attracted some of the greatest directors in the history of the medium, who were often in hot pursuit of Hollywood's biggest star. Depending on the project, leading men like James Stewart, Gary Cooper, Henry Fonda, or, if Budd Boetticher was in the director's chair, Randolph Scott would do the trick. But if you were eager to speak profitably to the country's chesty sense of continental conquest (and subtly felt guilt for stealing all that land from its indigenous people), you cast John Wayne.

John Wayne turned 53 in 1960, but by this point, he'd smoked and guzzled his way into an elderly man's failing body. He had one more great Western in him ("The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance"), but fans of horse operas were in the market for new, more conflicted heroes. And so, in 1960, director John Sturges accessed the brilliance of Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai" and introduced audiences to a new kind of gunslinging antihero (while also hastening the movie-star ascendance of Steve McQueen). And you can currently stream this classic for free!