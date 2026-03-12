Why Smoker From Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Looks So Familiar

This post contains spoilers for Netflix's "One Piece" live-action series.

Eiichiro Oda's "One Piece" is challenging source material to adapt. The sheer scale of the adventure-laden saga is daunting enough, but a competent interpretation in live-action is a separate uphill battle. With the second season of "One Piece" already out, it has passed the anime adaptation's hardest challenge yet: capturing the tone of Oda's acclaimed manga series. The latest season also introduces a wide host of eccentric characters, including Captain Smoker (Callum Kerr), who was teased in a post-credits scene at the end of the first season. In this season 1 scene, we saw the back of a man with silvery white hair burning Monkey D. Luffy's (Iñaki Godoy) wanted poster with a cigar. Those acquainted with the manga/anime will know that this is Smoker, who is formally introduced in the season 2 premiere.

So, where have you seen Callum Kerr before? The actor began his career with modeling gigs for major brands, and went on to appear in the music video for Robbie Williams' "Mixed Signals." This paved the way a string of television guest appearances, with Kerr being a part of shows like "Doctors" and "Armchair Detectives." You might also remember him as Duncan in the Hulu rom-com miniseries, "Four Weddings and a Funeral," which also stars Nathalie Emmanuel and Rebecca Rittenhouse. Kerr was also a part of the Channel 4 soap opera "Hollyoaks" and the 2022 miniseries, "Flowers in the Attic: The Origin." He has also appeared in the fantasy series, "The Wheel of Time," which was canceled by Prime Video after three seasons.

Smoker has been set up as a major antagonist in the second season, given his determination to stop the Straw Hat crew at any cost.