Why Dr. Kureha From Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Looks So Familiar

Season 2 of Netflix's "One Piece" TV series has brought in the Straw Hat Pirates' doctor, the anthropomorphic reindeer Tony Tony Chopper (voiced by Mikaela Hoover, a frequent Marvel/DC star). Debuting alongside Chopper is his adopted mother, the supercentenarian "witch" of Drum Island: Dr. Kureha.

Some famous actors have played Dr. Kureha in the past. In the "One Piece" anime series she was voiced by Masako Nozawa, the voice of Goku from "Dragon Ball." In the infamous and heavily censored English dub of "One Piece" by 4Kids Entertainment, Kureha was voiced by the late Maddie Blaustein, most famous as the English voice of Meowth on "Pokémon."

Noted "One Piece" fan Jamie Lee Curtis had previously expressed interest in playing Kureha in the Netflix series (via The Hollywood Reporter). While that casting ultimately didn't happen, the show cast someone just as impressive: Katey Sagal, a casting that's attracted praise from even Curtis herself. Known for her distinctive voice and comic timing, Sagal is a natural addition to the world of "One Piece" — fans who've seen/heard her act before in her famous roles on "Married... With Children," "Futurama," and "Sons of Anarchy."

Sagal comes from a Hollywood family; her father Boris Sagal was a TV director, three of her four siblings are also actors, and "All in the Family" creator Norman Lear was her godfather. Sagal herself first got into show business as a singer (and she's released several albums over the years), but eventually she moved into acting as well.