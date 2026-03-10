Why Mr. 3 From Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Looks So Familiar
At this point in its run, not much could possibly come as a surprise on Netflix's live-action "One Piece" adaptation. The show's "Fab Five" cast of main leads fully embody the roles of their manga and anime counterparts: Iñaki Godoy as the aspiring pirate king Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd's Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar's Sanji. Our fabled Straw Hat Pirates also enjoyed overwhelmingly positive reviews in their season 1 debut back in 2023, and it's finally time to sail back into these colorful fantasy waters for a season 2 glow-up.
For a show as popular (and expensive) as this, however, that inevitably means finding some big-name talent and fan-favorite actors to help round out the supporting roles alongside our fan-favorite heroes. Given how sprawling this particular world is, would it surprise anyone to find out that the show's creative team ended up recruiting a whopping 30+ new additions this time around? Some significant castings include Marvel and DC movie veteran Mikaela Hoover as the voice of Tony Tony Chopper, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday/Nico Robin, and "Bridgerton" star Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday. (In a fun development, Joe Manganiello is also set to appear as antagonist Mr. 0/Crocodile, albeit in a relatively small role for now.) Beyond that, there are far too many for any one article to possibly explore in depth, but we can highlight one of the most familiar faces that viewers will see.
Indeed, when David Dastmalchian pops up as the famous Mr. 3, it's safe to say most viewers will pull a Leonardo DiCaprio pointing meme in recognition. Whether you know him from "Dune: Part One" or his multi-episode stints on "Gotham," "Twin Peaks: The Return," and "The Flash," you've definitely seen this guy before.
David Dastmalchian adds yet another weirdo character to his collection with Mr. 3 in One Piece
In just a little over a decade and change, David Dastmalchian has officially become one of our most interesting "That guy!" character actors to lend his talents to a myriad of projects, whether it be his memorable early role as a Joker henchman in "The Dark Knight" or his hilarious appearances in the "Ant-Man" movies (although he plays a different character in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" than he did in the other "Ant-Man" films, amusingly enough) or a starring role in the unsettling horror flick "Late Night With the Devil." From big-budget blockbuster movies to underseen streaming shows to voice roles in animated movies and video games, Dastmalchian's sheer versatility has been on display throughout his entire career.
Adding "One Piece" to his résumé — and especially another weirdo character like Mr. 3 — feels like a perfectly fitting next step for the actor. If ever there were an awkward, deadpan, and somewhat off-putting villain all but begging for that classic Dastmalchian touch, it's this one. We caught a glimpse of Mr. 3 and his wax-based powers in a previous trailer for season 2, but it should come as no surprise that the marketing was holding a lot back. With the full season now available to stream, there should be no shortage of fans taking to social media to celebrate the latest oddball performance from someone with plenty of those under his belt already. Newer fans may not have realized how badly they needed a villain who feels cut from a similar cloth as Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man from "The Suicide Squad" until now, but we're certainly glad we have it.
All eight episodes of "One Piece" season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.