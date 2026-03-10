Why Mr. 3 From Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Looks So Familiar

At this point in its run, not much could possibly come as a surprise on Netflix's live-action "One Piece" adaptation. The show's "Fab Five" cast of main leads fully embody the roles of their manga and anime counterparts: Iñaki Godoy as the aspiring pirate king Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd's Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar's Sanji. Our fabled Straw Hat Pirates also enjoyed overwhelmingly positive reviews in their season 1 debut back in 2023, and it's finally time to sail back into these colorful fantasy waters for a season 2 glow-up.

For a show as popular (and expensive) as this, however, that inevitably means finding some big-name talent and fan-favorite actors to help round out the supporting roles alongside our fan-favorite heroes. Given how sprawling this particular world is, would it surprise anyone to find out that the show's creative team ended up recruiting a whopping 30+ new additions this time around? Some significant castings include Marvel and DC movie veteran Mikaela Hoover as the voice of Tony Tony Chopper, Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday/Nico Robin, and "Bridgerton" star Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday. (In a fun development, Joe Manganiello is also set to appear as antagonist Mr. 0/Crocodile, albeit in a relatively small role for now.) Beyond that, there are far too many for any one article to possibly explore in depth, but we can highlight one of the most familiar faces that viewers will see.

Indeed, when David Dastmalchian pops up as the famous Mr. 3, it's safe to say most viewers will pull a Leonardo DiCaprio pointing meme in recognition. Whether you know him from "Dune: Part One" or his multi-episode stints on "Gotham," "Twin Peaks: The Return," and "The Flash," you've definitely seen this guy before.