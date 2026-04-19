The Final Snyderverse Project (For Now) Is A Sequel You've Probably Never Even Heard Of

Remember the DC Extended Universe? Wow, that was a wild ride, wasn't it?

From 2013 to 2023, Warner Bros. put out a series of interconnected superhero films based on characters from DC Comics, and they caused a teapot-sized tempest in the popular consciousness. There is still some controversy over the quality of Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," the Superman flick that kicked off the series. I needn't go into the kerfuffle over the two different cuts of Snyder's "Justice League." The DCEU ended in 2023 after 15 movies. The final film in the series was James Wan's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which ended on a scene of Patrick Wilson eating a bug. It was a fitting ending to a bloated and forgettable film series.

Of historical note, though: one of the bigger box office fiascos of the last decade came from the DCEU. Andy Muschietti's 2023 film "The Flash," starring the controversial Ezra Miller, was made for a whopping $220 million, as it was subjected to reshoots and reworked special effects, causing its budget to balloon. It only made $271 million, making it a massive bomb. The film sported a parallel universe plot that allowed familiar actors from a previous generation's superhero movies to appear, and the brazen fan service was already stale; many superhero flicks were already doing multiverse stories.

What many people may not be aware of, though, is that "The Flash" had a sequel. It wasn't a movie, but an audio drama series called "The Flash: Escape to Midnight Circus." It was written and directed by Harry Loevner, and was released on July 10, 2023, only about a month after the release of Muschietti's movie. It's set a few years after "The Flash," however, making it the final chapter, chronologically, in the DCEU.