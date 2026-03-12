This Underrated Sci-Fi K-Drama Is The Perfect Black Mirror Replacement

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those who feel "Black Mirror" is out of idea with the disappointing stories in season 7, there is another quality sci-fi anthology series worth checking out. The 2020 South Korean series "SF8" offers eight standalone science fiction tales (thus the title). Of note, each episode is written and directed by a creative team, including several prominent South Korean filmmakers. But more than just being a show in a similar format, "SF8" does feel like a true successor to "Black Mirror" as the Netflix series suffers from diminishing returns.

Like "Black Mirror," the stories throughout "SF8" usually feature a narrative focus on technology and its impact on society. In one episode, an artificial intelligence fortunetelling service develops a fanatical following of people desperate to learn about their futures. Another tale has a disgraced video game streamer trapped in a virtual reality experience while trying to restore her image. One memorable story has a popular dating app dictate how people approach every step of engaging in a romantic liaison, completely oblivious to the tangible experience in front of them.

This K-drama is full of wild twists, similar to "Black Mirror" and "The Twilight Zone," but "SF8" has its own distinct identity beyond providing a Korean perspective on the genre.