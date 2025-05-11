How To Watch The Best K-Dramas For Free

After the enormous success of shows like "Squid Game" with international audiences, streaming services have steadily been building up their libraries of K-dramas. The common term for scripted television produced in South Korea, no matter the genre, K-dramas continue to win over viewers worldwide. And while platforms like Apple TV+ and Netflix certainly have a great selection of K-dramas to watch, there is a service where fans can legally stream Korean shows for free. In fact, the American streaming platform Rakuten Viki has consistently offered great foreign programming in its library, including an impressive array of K-dramas to check out.

To be clear, Rakuten Viki does feature a paid subscription option for those interested in an ad-free viewing experience, with a wider library and higher video quality for select programming. But the free user model offers an impressive library of K-dramas to choose from, for those looking to watch Korean shows without having to take on another premium subscription. Shows marked with free episodes available can be streamed as long as users have a base Viki account. Other titles offer only a small selection of episodes without a premium Viki Pass or are completely inaccessible unless users have shelled out for the paid subscription.

Here is a selection of some of the K-dramas that you can currently only stream through Rakuten Viki in the United States.

