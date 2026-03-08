Before Marshals, Arielle Kebbel Had A Role On A Long-Running Hit Procedural
Taylor Sheridan doesn't like to sleep, it seems. Adding yet another show to his roster, "Marshals" is the latest entry in the ever-growing "Yellowstone" universe. A little different than what fans have come to expect, this is a police procedural airing on network television, CBS to be specific. For star Arielle Kebbel, known for her roles in shows like HBO's "Ballers" and the short-lived "Rescue: HI-Surf," which was canceled by Fox after just one season, it's another foray into the world of procedural television.
The series stars Luke Grimes, reprising his role as Kayce Dutton from "Yellowstone." It sees him join an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, allowing him to combine his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring a specific brand of range justice to Montana. The spin-off has been a big success out of the gate, ranking as the most-watched new scripted series premiere without a lead-in from NFL football since 2018.
Kebbel plays Belle Skinner in "Marshals," one of the U.S. Marshals with whom Kayce is now working. This show is naturally going to put Kebbel on a lot of people's radar, given the popularity of the "Yellowstone" universe and just about anything connected to it. But this is far from the actresses' first rodeo in the world of network procedurals. She had a small but memorable role in the long-running Fox medical drama "9-1-1."
Co-created by mega-producer Ryan Murphy, "9-1-1" has enjoyed a long life on Fox, even inspiring several spin-offs. It's aired well over 100 episodes and counting, with no imminent end in sight. Kebbel had a part to play in those proceedings.
Arielle Kebbell played Lucy Donato on 9-1-1
Arielle Kebbell entered the "9-1-1" universe in season 5 as Lucy Donato, a former firefighter who joined Station 118 of the Los Angeles Fire Department. She appeared in six episodes of that season before suffering an injury during a family football game that put her on the sidelines. She made a brief appearance in season 6 but hasn't reprised her role since.
Showrunner Kristen Reidel explained to Entertainment Weekly, following the "9-1-1" season 6 premiere in 2022, that we likely wouldn't see much more of Lucy, which proved true.
"I don't know that we'll be seeing Lucy for a bit. But I think that we might be able to see Lucy in the back half of the season."
Though her time on the show was short, Kebbel made her mark. This was also before "9-1-1" was canceled by Fox, with season 7 airing on ABC instead. That's where the show has lived comfortably ever since, with season 10 on the way. The fact of the matter is that Kebbel, for whatever reason, hasn't managed to stick around on a show for a nice, long run. Even the shows that didn't get canceled saw her depart for one reason or another,
The "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals," which had to be renamed at the last minute, formerly known as "Y: Marshals," represents her best chance yet at a good, long run on a big TV show. She's there from the beginning, and this series has a pretty big built-in audience. There's no reason to believe it will be canceled right away, so long as the creators don't kill off Belle, Kebbel is set up for success.
"Marshals" airs on CBS with episodes streaming on Paramount+.