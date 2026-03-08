Before Marshals, Arielle Kebbel Had A Role On A Long-Running Hit Procedural

Taylor Sheridan doesn't like to sleep, it seems. Adding yet another show to his roster, "Marshals" is the latest entry in the ever-growing "Yellowstone" universe. A little different than what fans have come to expect, this is a police procedural airing on network television, CBS to be specific. For star Arielle Kebbel, known for her roles in shows like HBO's "Ballers" and the short-lived "Rescue: HI-Surf," which was canceled by Fox after just one season, it's another foray into the world of procedural television.

The series stars Luke Grimes, reprising his role as Kayce Dutton from "Yellowstone." It sees him join an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, allowing him to combine his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring a specific brand of range justice to Montana. The spin-off has been a big success out of the gate, ranking as the most-watched new scripted series premiere without a lead-in from NFL football since 2018.

Kebbel plays Belle Skinner in "Marshals," one of the U.S. Marshals with whom Kayce is now working. This show is naturally going to put Kebbel on a lot of people's radar, given the popularity of the "Yellowstone" universe and just about anything connected to it. But this is far from the actresses' first rodeo in the world of network procedurals. She had a small but memorable role in the long-running Fox medical drama "9-1-1."

Co-created by mega-producer Ryan Murphy, "9-1-1" has enjoyed a long life on Fox, even inspiring several spin-offs. It's aired well over 100 episodes and counting, with no imminent end in sight. Kebbel had a part to play in those proceedings.