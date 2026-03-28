Giancarlo Esposito Had A Small Role In A Stephen King Flop That's Unfairly Hated
Stephen King has only ever directed one movie. 1986's "Maximum Overdrive" was critically panned on release, with King never helming another creative project after disowning the film. This is unfortunate, as the film's bonkers premise (which keeps escalating while plot holes abound) is so gloriously on-the-nose that I can't help but feel glad that it exists. Beneath such a chaotic framework lies a somber thematic underpinning: Our over-reliance on technology, which might inevitably usher collective demise. King would revisit this theme in 2006's "Cell," where cell phone users transform into rabid killers after a global network signal is transmitted. While "Cell" is an effective horror novel, its 2016 adaptation is easily the worst Stephen King movie. That said, is "Maximum Overdrive" better than we remember?
The answer isn't simple. The film opens with the Earth crossing the tail of a rogue comet, which has a strange effect on machines. A customer (King) is insulted by an ATM (!), a gas pump sprays diesel into the eyes of a gas station employee, and a bascule bridge rises on purpose to cause several car accidents. These attacks keep getting more outlandish, but eagle-eyed viewers will spot a young Giancarlo Esposito getting electrocuted by a Star Castle cabinet at an arcade. This is a really small role, as Esposito is simply credited as "Videoplayer" and appears for less than a few seconds. Even so, it takes on new meaning once we realize it's the man who would go on to star in Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing" and never look back.
In a 2024 interview with Cinemablend, Esposito had nothing but good things to say about King's directorial debut. The "Breaking Bad" actor even described the effort as "brilliant," and highlighted the artistry that went into staging the attack of the machines.
Maximum Overdrive is ludicrous enough to cook up some macabre comic moments
The idea of inanimate machines springing to life is scary on paper, but "Maximum Overdrive" leans into the campy aspect of such an unprecedented crisis. Sinister trucks circle humans with the intent to kill, and vending machines pummel customers by shooting canned soda at them. Nothing about these situations comes off as frightening, except for when blood is involved or when a road roller flattens a child for no reason. Emilio Estevez's Bill Robinson is supposed to be our protagonist, but he barely has any lines that add substance to his character, as he is too busy helping civilians evade goofy-looking vehicular attacks. Estevez went on to write his own sequel to King's "Maximum Overdrive" as a passion project in 2023, despite not having the rights to the property.
There are too many things that do not make sense in King's film, but it is a fun little endeavor that should be appreciated for what it is: a gonzo horror experience that embraces the extremes of King's writing. In the same CB interview, Esposito highlighted the film's merits and how it was a "great honor" to work with King:
"You know, [the] art department, transpo in that movie was very, very important. Moving parts of lawnmowers and trucks. And, you know, 'Milli Estevez, of course, in that movie as well. And me at that pinball machine, 'Your Mama!' [Laugh] And that pinball machine is not acting right. It was a great honor to be there and work with him. And I'm a huge Stephen King fan."
That sounds good enough for a movie that makes you root for villainous machines instead of panic-stricken humans. Despite its flaws, there's a lot of fun to be had with "Maximum Overdrive."