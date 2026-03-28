Giancarlo Esposito Had A Small Role In A Stephen King Flop That's Unfairly Hated

Stephen King has only ever directed one movie. 1986's "Maximum Overdrive" was critically panned on release, with King never helming another creative project after disowning the film. This is unfortunate, as the film's bonkers premise (which keeps escalating while plot holes abound) is so gloriously on-the-nose that I can't help but feel glad that it exists. Beneath such a chaotic framework lies a somber thematic underpinning: Our over-reliance on technology, which might inevitably usher collective demise. King would revisit this theme in 2006's "Cell," where cell phone users transform into rabid killers after a global network signal is transmitted. While "Cell" is an effective horror novel, its 2016 adaptation is easily the worst Stephen King movie. That said, is "Maximum Overdrive" better than we remember?

The answer isn't simple. The film opens with the Earth crossing the tail of a rogue comet, which has a strange effect on machines. A customer (King) is insulted by an ATM (!), a gas pump sprays diesel into the eyes of a gas station employee, and a bascule bridge rises on purpose to cause several car accidents. These attacks keep getting more outlandish, but eagle-eyed viewers will spot a young Giancarlo Esposito getting electrocuted by a Star Castle cabinet at an arcade. This is a really small role, as Esposito is simply credited as "Videoplayer" and appears for less than a few seconds. Even so, it takes on new meaning once we realize it's the man who would go on to star in Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing" and never look back.

In a 2024 interview with Cinemablend, Esposito had nothing but good things to say about King's directorial debut. The "Breaking Bad" actor even described the effort as "brilliant," and highlighted the artistry that went into staging the attack of the machines.