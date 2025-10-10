The Only Movie Stephen King Ever Directed Is Streaming For Free

Stephen King has written over 60 novels and countless short stories, but he's only directed one movie: "Maximum Overdrive," which was released in theaters in 1986. Starring Emilio Estevez as cook/ex-convict Bill Robinson, the film asks the question we've all wondered at some point: "What if machines came to life and started killing people?" One character gets killed by a vending machine shooting a soda can at him, while a child gets flattened by a sentient steamroller. It's all reminiscent of that one scene in the 2007 "Transformers" movie where the Allspark cube brings the surrounding machine to life, except in "Maximum Overdrive," that 20-second sequence is the whole film.

If you want to watch "Maximum Overdrive," you can do so now at Tubi, a free streaming service where you pay by watching ads. You can also watch it on the Roku channel or Pluto TV, and if you want to skip the ads, you can pay $3.99 on services like Google Play Movies or Apple TV+. You can also get a MovieSphere+ free trial on Amazon and watch it there. Whereas some old films are near-impossible to watch today (you'd have to jump through a million hoops to get your hands on, say, a legal copy of David Lynch's masterpiece "Wild At Heart"), there are no shortage of easy ways to check out "Maximum Overdrive."

Why is "Maximum Overdrive" so easy to watch? Well, it's mainly because the movie's ... not very good.