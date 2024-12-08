The Only 5 Horror Movies On The IMDB Top 250 List

It seems odd to think that there's still any kind of debate over the legitimacy of horror as a serious form of filmmaking. The very term "elevated horror" — against which this site has argued passionately — implies from the outset that the genre needs some sort of additional element in order to ascend to the level of that most revered of movie genres: drama. But aside from the fact that it's ridiculous to suppose that confronting society's widespread fears through the art of film is somehow less important than other cinematic projects, the history of cinema itself is replete with masterpieces that stand unapologetically within the horror sphere.

Sadly, in 2024 it seems this point still hasn't quite sunk in, as evidenced by the fact that IMDb's top 250 movies list only features five horror films. Now, it should go without saying that IMDb is not the arbiter of quality in filmmaking, and these lists have a superficial veneer of importance that they really don't possess. But in an age where sites such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes do, for better or worse, have inordinate sway over our collective tastes, it is at the very least disappointing to learn that only five horror flicks made it onto this particular ranking.

Ironically enough, the few films that did make the cut are all proof of the genre's power to deliver groundbreaking, important works of art, thereby standing as an indictment of the list to which they belong.