Emilio Estevez Wrote His Own Sequel To Stephen King's Maximum Overdrive

Stephen King has long been deathly afraid of vehicles and car crashes, something he has spoken openly about. His fear was certainly the inspiration for his novel "Christine," a story about a sentient, killer 1958 Chrysler Fury. A young child is run down in "Pet Sematary," and a car wreck lays up the protagonist of "Misery." There's a killer car in "From a Buick 8," and a ghost car in "Riding the Bullet." King lived out one of his worst nightmares in 1999 when he was actually run down by a 1985 Dodge Caravan and grievously injured. He wrote "Dreamcatcher" while under the influence of painkillers following the accident.

In 1973, King also published a short story called "Trucks," which took place at a remote truck stop where all the semi trucks came to life and deliberately started killing people. In 1986, "Trucks" was adapted into the feature film "Maximum Overdrive," which featured a giant goblin-like truck and starred Emilio Estevez. It was King's first (and, to date, only) directorial effort. It had a lot of heavy metal on the soundtrack.

Despite King's name all over the project, "Maximum Overdrive" was panned by critics and tanked at the box office. King was nominated for Worst Director at that year's Razzie Awards, and Estevez for Worst Actor. With such a terrible reception, it's no wonder King didn't want to direct again. This, despite "Maximum Overdrive" becoming something of a cult hit in recent years. Its initial failure was an aberration in King's career, whose feature adaptations up to that point had all been notable hits.

Estevez has seen the cult grow over the years and admits to feeling that the world might now be ready for a "Maximum Overdrive" sequel. On the Happy. Sad. Confused. podcast, Estevez said that, during the SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023, he wrote a script for "Maximum Overdrive 2," despite not talking to King, and despite not having the rights to the property. It was just a gonzo passion project for Estevez, who has written several of his own movies.