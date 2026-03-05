First Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Reactions Have Critics United
"Peaky Blinders" fans officially have reason to be excited. Season 1 director Tom Harper is back with a new movie focused on Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby that serves as something of an epilogue to the beloved series. "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" promises to present Tommy with his biggest threat yet, and it also promises to be a satisfying return to this universe for fans. Critics are largely united in their praise for what figures to be Murphy's last ride in one of his most cherished roles.
The movie takes place in 1940 amidst World War II and centers on Tommy returning from his self-imposed exile to face a destructive reckoning. The future of the family and the country is at stake and he must face his own demons, in addition to choosing whether to confront his legacy or burn it to the ground.
/Film's Jeremy Mathai, in his review of "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man," called it a "satisfying epilogue." He praised Murphy's performance and assured fans that the movie won't disappoint:
"Cillian Murphy has never been better in this role, slipping into the character's skin with a profound weariness and resolve. Every weathered line on his face is an unspoken callback to the sins of his past, further justifying the choice to play up Tommy as a forgotten soldier with no more wars to wage. [Screenwriter Steven] Knight makes us wait before the Shelby of old finally reappears and, when he does, the restraint pays off with one of his best sequences in the entire franchise. Like its title character, this old hound finds new tricks and delivers a fitting 'Peaky Blinders' coda that won't disappoint."
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is being roundly praised by critics
Cillian Murphy is coming off of his Oscar win for "Oppenheimer," and is arguably at the peak of his career. Fortunately, critics outside of /Film have also had a great deal of praise for "The Immortal Man" and the actor's work within it. It currently has a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Matt Meglia of Next Best Picture called it "a gift to fans of the beloved Netflix series, with creator Steven Knight giving Thomas Shelby a more definitive sense of closure." Neglia added that "it plays very much like an extended series finale, lovingly maintaining the show's signature look and feel while pairing it with a great, rock-driven soundtrack."
Even for those who haven't seen the show, this movie might be appealing. "I never watched the series beyond the first episode of season 1, but after 112 minutes of viewing this film, I'm inclined to make up for lost time," wrote Hanna Flint for IGN, adding, "'The Immortal Man' certainly has style."
Variety's Guy Lodge said the movie "serves as a handsome reminder of what always felt quite cinematic about the series – both in its beefy-but-pulpy storytelling and its robust, well-patinated production values."
Writing for Digital Spy, Ian Sandwell assured fans that this won't undo what was done in the series finale, saying it "avoids becoming a needless continuation of a series that already wrapped up neatly, and is instead an excellent ending to this particular chapter of the story."
A "Peaky Blinders" sequel series is in the works at Netflix focused on the Shelbys, but this is Murphy's swan song and, if the critics are to be believed, creator Steven Knight made it one heck of a satisfying goodbye.
"Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" hits Netflix on March 20, 2026.