First Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Reactions Have Critics United

Cillian Murphy is coming off of his Oscar win for "Oppenheimer," and is arguably at the peak of his career. Fortunately, critics outside of /Film have also had a great deal of praise for "The Immortal Man" and the actor's work within it. It currently has a score of 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Matt Meglia of Next Best Picture called it "a gift to fans of the beloved Netflix series, with creator Steven Knight giving Thomas Shelby a more definitive sense of closure." Neglia added that "it plays very much like an extended series finale, lovingly maintaining the show's signature look and feel while pairing it with a great, rock-driven soundtrack."

Even for those who haven't seen the show, this movie might be appealing. "I never watched the series beyond the first episode of season 1, but after 112 minutes of viewing this film, I'm inclined to make up for lost time," wrote Hanna Flint for IGN, adding, "'The Immortal Man' certainly has style."

Variety's Guy Lodge said the movie "serves as a handsome reminder of what always felt quite cinematic about the series – both in its beefy-but-pulpy storytelling and its robust, well-patinated production values."

Writing for Digital Spy, Ian Sandwell assured fans that this won't undo what was done in the series finale, saying it "avoids becoming a needless continuation of a series that already wrapped up neatly, and is instead an excellent ending to this particular chapter of the story."

A "Peaky Blinders" sequel series is in the works at Netflix focused on the Shelbys, but this is Murphy's swan song and, if the critics are to be believed, creator Steven Knight made it one heck of a satisfying goodbye.

"Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" hits Netflix on March 20, 2026.