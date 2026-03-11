Why Miss Wednesday From Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Looks So Familiar
The next installment of Netflix's "One Piece" live-action series is finally here. Although this version of "One Piece" makes some big changes from the anime, this adaptation has remained true to the essence of Eiichiro Oda's record-breaking manga (so far). The transposal of a culture-specific manga/anime setting to a live action one comes with its expected set of issues, including the challenge of making such a fantastical world feel real and lived-in. A major aspect of this boils down to casting, and the live-action "One Piece" cast is perfect against all odds, having been approved by Oda himself. Season 2 introduces a wide cast of eccentric characters, including Charithra Chandran's Nefertari Vivi/Miss Wednesday, who makes her debut in Chapter 103 of Oda's ongoing manga.
Chandran made her television debut in the 2021 spy thriller, "Alex Rider." The actor's major breakthrough came with her role as Edwina Sharma in the second season of "Bridgerton," which helped put her on the map. Chandran has also dabbled in several audio and theatrical adaptations, including Pam Gems' stage play, "Camille" (in which she voiced the titular role) and Rosie Day's "Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon" as a part of her West End debut. Apart from playing Miss Wednesday in "One Piece," Chandran is also set to lead in "Song of the Sun God," a six-part drama series based on Shankari Chandran's eponymous novel. Her other acting credits include "Fight or Flight," "Star Wars: Visions," and "Dune: Prophecy."
While the Netflix adaptation has barely scratched the surface of Oda's epic saga, it has already overcome the major hurdles associated with translating such a dense mythology. This explains why season 3 of "One Piece" has already been confirmed, although it's unclear how long the series will last. But what can we expect from Chandran's character?
Chandran's Miss Wednesday is a bounty hunter in One Piece season 2
Spoilers for the "One Piece" franchise ahead.
In season 2, the stakes are significantly higher for the Straw Hat crew, who are inching towards the Grand Line to claim the One Piece. The previous season might've resolved the drawn-out conflict between Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and Vice Admiral Garp (Vincent Regan), but this new chapter sets the stage for new and returning enemies. You might remember that Nami (Emily Rudd) mentioned the Reverse Mountain in the first season, foreshadowing the perilous journey the crew has to undertake while scaling it. Miss Wednesday/Nefertari Vivi debuts in the Reverse Mountain Arc alongside Mr. 9 (Daniel Lasker) as bounty hunters acting on behalf of the Baroque Works.
In the interest of not giving away the twist connected to Vivi's identity, I won't be revealing what happens during the events of the Whisky Peak Arc. That said, Miss Wednesday is an important addition to the "One Piece" saga, signifying the complex morality that defines an era steeped in widespread piracy and institutional corruption. Season 1 has already established this nuance through Luffy and Koby's (Morgan Davies) friendship. Although Luffy's unabashed desire to become the King of Pirates clashes with Koby's desire to do the right thing as a Marine, they've retained a mutual loyalty even when circumstances have pitted them against each other. While pirates and marines are destined to be natural enemies, they can also work together to fight for a better world.
While Netflix's "One Piece" still has a long way to go, the show has managed to make its characters feel incredibly human and rooted in Oda's ethos. One can only hope that it'll keep tapping into the whimsical, distinctive flavor that "One Piece" brings to the table.