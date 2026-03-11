Why Miss Wednesday From Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Looks So Familiar

The next installment of Netflix's "One Piece" live-action series is finally here. Although this version of "One Piece" makes some big changes from the anime, this adaptation has remained true to the essence of Eiichiro Oda's record-breaking manga (so far). The transposal of a culture-specific manga/anime setting to a live action one comes with its expected set of issues, including the challenge of making such a fantastical world feel real and lived-in. A major aspect of this boils down to casting, and the live-action "One Piece" cast is perfect against all odds, having been approved by Oda himself. Season 2 introduces a wide cast of eccentric characters, including Charithra Chandran's Nefertari Vivi/Miss Wednesday, who makes her debut in Chapter 103 of Oda's ongoing manga.

Chandran made her television debut in the 2021 spy thriller, "Alex Rider." The actor's major breakthrough came with her role as Edwina Sharma in the second season of "Bridgerton," which helped put her on the map. Chandran has also dabbled in several audio and theatrical adaptations, including Pam Gems' stage play, "Camille" (in which she voiced the titular role) and Rosie Day's "Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon" as a part of her West End debut. Apart from playing Miss Wednesday in "One Piece," Chandran is also set to lead in "Song of the Sun God," a six-part drama series based on Shankari Chandran's eponymous novel. Her other acting credits include "Fight or Flight," "Star Wars: Visions," and "Dune: Prophecy."

While the Netflix adaptation has barely scratched the surface of Oda's epic saga, it has already overcome the major hurdles associated with translating such a dense mythology. This explains why season 3 of "One Piece" has already been confirmed, although it's unclear how long the series will last. But what can we expect from Chandran's character?