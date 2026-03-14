The Spider-Man Villain You Forgot Marshals' Pete Calvin Played
Before Logan Marshall-Green fought alongside Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton on the plains of Montana in "Marshals," he faced an even more formidable opponent. Back in 2017, Marshall-Green played Jackson Brice, aka the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Shocker, in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which saw him go toe-to-toe with Tom Holland's Spidey.
On "Marshals," Marshall-Green plays Pete Calvin, an old friend of Kayce's and a fellow former Navy SEAL who recruits the Dutton scion to his elite U.S. Marshal unit. Alongside a team of three other Marshals, Kayce and Pete will deliver justice to Montana in a show that has a heck of a lot to live up to considering the success of the mothership series. In the meantime, it's sort of fun to see Kayce in a whole new setting, even if "Marshals" did kick things off by killing off a "Yellowstone" cast member in the worst way possible.
It's also sort of fun to play the "where have I seen that actor before" game with the new series. In Marshall-Green's case you would have seen him in everything from "24" to "Prometheus" and maybe even "The O.C." If you're a Marvel Studios adherent, you'll also likely remember him from "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the movie that kicked off Tom Holland's tenure as the Web Slinger following his appearance in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." That said, you'd be forgiven if you did forget that Marshall-Green was in the movie considering his character didn't actually last all that long.
Logan Marshall-Green's villain role in Spider-Man initially seemed bigger than it was
In 2019, Logan Marshall-Green made his directorial debut with "Adopt A Highway," an honest open-road ballad about life's unpredictability. Before he impressed with his debut feature, however, Marshall-Green looked as though he might become a consistent part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sadly, he barely made it through the first act of one film.
Back in 2016, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the actor was in talks to join "Spider-Man: Homecoming." The report claimed that the actor would "swing in as an evildoer alongside" Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes/Vulture. When the film actually arrived, however, Marshall-Green's evildoer didn't have a chance to do much of anything alongside Keaton's villain. In fact, he became a victim of Vulture.
"Homecoming" begins with Toomes being fired from his post-Battle of New York cleanup job. He and his salvage company team are then forced to start selling the alien tech they salvaged from Avengers Tower on the black market. That team includes Marshall-Green's Jackson Brice, who in the comics was known as Jackson W. "Montana" Brice and led a group of assassins that frequently clashed with Spider-Man.
The character first appeared in 1964's "The Amazing Spider-Man" #10 but in 2008's "The Spectacular Spider-Man" animated series Brice became a version of the villain known as Shocker. Typically, Shocker's alter-ego is Herman Schultz, who's played in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" by Bokeem Woodbine. Before Woodbine's version of Schultz can take on the mantle of Shocker, however, Marshall-Green's Brice briefly becomes the Spidey rogue.
Logan Marshall-Green's Shocker doesn't stick around too long in Spider-Man: Homecoming
Early in"Spider-Man: Homecoming" we see Tom Holland's Wall Crawler encounter Jackson Brice and Herman Schultz trying to sell weapons to Donald Glover's Aaron Davis. Spidey tries to intervene but is sent flying after Brice whacks him using his plasma-powered gauntlets. As Brice reacts with delight to landing a punch on Spidey, it seems as though we're looking at the new Shocker. Alas, his super-criminal career is soon cut short.
When Jackson Brice and Herman Schultz return to Adrian Toomes' hideout, Michael Keaton's villain isn't all that pleased to hear about their public showdown with Spider-Man. After Brice threatens to go public with their illicit dealings, Toomes incinerates his underling, clearing the way for Schultz to take on the Shocker mantle. All of which means that while "Spider-Man: Homecoming" provided plenty of scenes that showcased Keaton's terrific villain, Logan Marshall-Green lasted about five minutes in the movie.
The actor had previously tried out for the role of Star Lord in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," which obviously didn't work out. Playing a short-lived alternate version of a Spidey villain probably wasn't much of a consolation but at least Marshall-Green did get his chance to appear in the MCU. What's more, the year after "Homecoming" debuted, he starred in the gory, wild, sci-fi/action hybrid "Upgrade" which was a great showcase for his talents. As is "Marshals," which features the actor as a main cast member — though the show did pull a "Spider-Man Homecoming" on another actor when "Marshals" episode 1 completely wasted its action vet guest star.