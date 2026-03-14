The Spider-Man Villain You Forgot Marshals' Pete Calvin Played

Before Logan Marshall-Green fought alongside Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton on the plains of Montana in "Marshals," he faced an even more formidable opponent. Back in 2017, Marshall-Green played Jackson Brice, aka the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Shocker, in "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which saw him go toe-to-toe with Tom Holland's Spidey.

On "Marshals," Marshall-Green plays Pete Calvin, an old friend of Kayce's and a fellow former Navy SEAL who recruits the Dutton scion to his elite U.S. Marshal unit. Alongside a team of three other Marshals, Kayce and Pete will deliver justice to Montana in a show that has a heck of a lot to live up to considering the success of the mothership series. In the meantime, it's sort of fun to see Kayce in a whole new setting, even if "Marshals" did kick things off by killing off a "Yellowstone" cast member in the worst way possible.

It's also sort of fun to play the "where have I seen that actor before" game with the new series. In Marshall-Green's case you would have seen him in everything from "24" to "Prometheus" and maybe even "The O.C." If you're a Marvel Studios adherent, you'll also likely remember him from "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the movie that kicked off Tom Holland's tenure as the Web Slinger following his appearance in 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." That said, you'd be forgiven if you did forget that Marshall-Green was in the movie considering his character didn't actually last all that long.